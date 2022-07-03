How to get 15000+ Primogems worth of wishes in Genshin Impact 2.8 update

The reappearance of the Golden Apple Archipelago island in Genshin Impact version 2.8 is one of the game's many new added features. By solving puzzles and looking for chests around the island, players can find more Primogems.

With these Primogems, Travelers can exchange them with Fates to wish on characters, weapons, and standard banners. Here are all the methods that gamers can complete to gain Primogems and Fates in Genshin Impact version 2.8.

How to get 15000+ Primogems during Genshin Impact 2.8 update

There will be numerous methods for players to restock their Primogem funds in the Genshin Impact 2.8 release. The launch of the next update is anticipated to begin on July 13 and will reportedly last for 42 days. Here is a summary of the various ways Travelers can acquire Primogems throughout the entire period:

Game Update Compensation: 300 Primogems Fix Bug Compensation: 300 Primogems Daily Commissions: 2580 Primogems Soujourner's Battle Pass: 5 Acquaint Fates (Worth 800 Primogems) Gnostic Hymn Battle Pass: 4 Intertwined Fates + 680 Primogems (Worth 1320 Primogems) Blessing of the Welkin Moon: 3780 Primogems Stardust Exchange: 5 Acquaint Fates + 5 Intertwined Fates (Worth 1600 Primogems) Spiral Abyss: 1800 Primogems New Quest: 150 Primogems Golden Apple Archipelago: 500 Primogems New Events: 2260 Primogems Character Test Runs: 60 Primogems HoYoLAB Daily Check-In: 80 Primogems Version 2.9 Livestream Redeem Code: 300 Primogems

Genshin Impact players can obtain up to 15830 Primogems worth of Fates once they manage to complete each and every method listed above.

A detailed guide on how to obtain 15830 Primogems in version 2.8 update

1) Game Update Compensation

Maintenance and issue fix compensation (Image via HoYoverse)

While the server is down for maintenance updates, the Genshin Impact developers will provide 300 Primogems as compensation for every player. The repair is scheduled for July 13, and players will receive their bonuses once it is over.

2) Fix Bug Compensation

Travelers will also receive additional compensation in addition to maintenance. Once the maintenance is over, gamers will receive an additional 300 Primogems in-game for fixed bug compensation.

3) Daily Commissions

Daily Commissions interface (Image via HoYoverse)

Daily Commissions, as the name suggests, are the daily tasks that Genshin Impact players must do to receive Primogem rewards. Version 2.8 will take place for 42 days. In other words, if players are able to complete the tasks without skipping a day, they will receive a total of 2580 Primogems.

4) Soujourner's Battle Pass

Battle Pass and Gnostic Hymn page (Image via HoYoverse)

Every player in Genshin Impact receives the Battle Pass as a reward after each update. They can earn rewards like five Acquaint Fates worth 800 Primogems by completing missions and leveling up the Battle Pass.

5) Gnostic Hymn Battle Pass

The Sojourner's Battle Pass is comparable to Gnostic Hymn. However, Gnostic Hymn offers additional benefits and requires real-world money to access. Travelers can get 4 Intertwined Fates and 680 Primogems by purchasing Gnostic Hymns and completing the relevant missions. To put it another way, players will gather 1320 Primogems.

6) Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Blessing of the Welkin Moon (Image via HoYoverse)

This method is exclusive to pay-to-play (P2P) gamers because it requires them to use actual money to purchase it. Players will receive 90 Primogems per day after making a Welkin Moon purchase. Using this approach alone, they will acquire a total of 3780 Primogems.

7) Stardust Exchange

Intertwined Fate and Acquaint Fate from Shop (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact gamers can purchase Intertwined and Acquaint Fates each month at the Stardust Exchange in Paimon's Bargain. The shop offers a total of ten Fates per month, allowing players to get 1600 Primogems.

8) Spiral Abyss

The current end-game Spiral Abyss offers a large quantity of Primogems for each cycle. The abyss will refresh three times in version 2.8. Travelers can earn a total of 1800 Primogems if they successfully complete floors 9 through 12 with 36 stars.

9) New Quest

A Story Quest and Hangout Event will be added to the game in the next update, featuring Kaedehara Kazuha and Shikanoin Heizou. Travelers who complete both quests can obtain a total of 150 Primogems.

10) Golden Apple Archipelago

Event gameplay in Golden Apple Archipelago (Image via HoYoverse)

The rerun island, Golden Apple Archipelago, will be back in the 2.8 update. Players can anticipate a fresh round of puzzles and chests to spawn, even though the Special Program does not specify whether the island is temporary or permanent. Travelers might end up obtaining 500 Primogems if they complete all puzzles and chests.

11) New Events

Genshin Impact 2.8 will introduce four new events, each of which will award Travelers a respectable number of Primogems. Summertime Odyssey, the primary event, may award 1000 Primogems, while other side events will award 420 Primogems.

12) Character Test Runs

Three 5-star characters will have their own character banner, along with a character test run. Players who finish all the challenges will receive 60 Primogems.

13) HoYoLAB Daily Check-In

Hoyolab Check-in rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact section in HoYoLAB has a daily check-in page that gives Travelers Primogems. Players can obtain a total of 80 Primogems during the 42 days of version 2.8.

14) Version 2.9 Livestream Redeem Code

Watching the Version 2.9 Special Program is the final method to gain Primogems. The hosts will distribute three new redemption codes, which may be used to redeem a total of 300 Primogems, similar to the previous live stream.

All the methods above contribute to both Primogems and Fates, and players who manage to complete all of them can gain 15830 Primogems worth of Fates.

