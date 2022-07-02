Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream: Kazuha rerun, redeem codes, events and more

Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream has ended, providing Travelers with tons of revelations for the next update. The stream concluded with a huge surprise for the community as Sumeru was officially previewed by the developer.

In addition, the next update proves to be a big one as the Golden Apple Archipelago will be making another appearance for players to explore. However, its duration is unknown as the guests did not mention anything regarding that subject. This article will breakdown some of the news from the 2.8 Special Program.

Genshin Impact 2.8 Kazuha and Klee rerun banner

Genshin Impact version 2.8 will feature two rerun banners in the first phase, featuring Kaedehara Kazuha and Klee. Furthermore, Shikanoin Heizou will also be added to the first phase's banner.

For the second phase, there is only one character banner and that is Yoimiya's first rerun banner. Note that the featured 4-stars (excluding Heizou) during both phases are not mentioned during the livestream.

Redeem codes for 2.8 Special Program

Three new redemption codes were released during the Genshin Impact 2.8 Special Program. Here are all three of them, and remember to claim the rewards as the codes expire within 12 hours from now.

DTNVKAWBWSF5 WANVJAFAXTER HA6C2AFBXSZV

Beginners who are confused on how to redeem the codes can read the guides here.

All events for Genshin Impact version 2.8

According to the Special Program, four new events will be released during the next update.

1) Summertime Odyssey

Summertime Odyssey gameplay (Image via HoYoverse)

Summertime Odyssey is the main event of version 2.8, featuring multiple gameplays from clearing special domains into sailing waverider. The entire event will take place at the Golden Apple Archipelago.

2) Evermotion Mechanical Painting

Evermotion Mechanical Painting gameplay (Image via HoYoverse)

The second event is a simple puzzle game where players need to put components into the right position of the mechanical board. There will be upper and lower levels for the mechanical board, and players need to switch them to assume the correct position of the gears.

3) Hidden Strife

Hidden Strife event (Image via HoYoverse)

The third event is said to be similar to the previous Phantom Flow event, where players needed to defeat enemies within the time limit while completing the objectives. In addition, they can also learn the backstory regarding Diluc's new outfit.

4) Resonating visions

Players will love this event (image via Genshin Impact)

The last event, Resonating Visions, is also similar to the previous event in Genshin Impact version 1.6. During the event, Travelers need to collect special conches around the island to obtain a special outfit for Fischl.

Sumeru Preview officially revealed

The Special Program ended with a blast, promoting the location of Sumeru. Although the date was never revealed, players can expect this new map to be released in the near future versions.

Tons of new information was announced in the Genshin Impact livestream, leaving players excited for the next update. Version 2.8 is expected to be updated on July 13, 2022.

