Genshin Impact 2.8 redeem codes for 300 Primogems

The Genshin Impact 2.8 Special Program aired early today, July 2, and has now come to an end. Players are ecstatic as the next character banners will feature Klee and Kazuha. In addition to these most-awaited reruns, the new character Shikanoin Heizou will also be joining their banners. Players can hit two birds with one stone with the banners and have a high chance of saving their Primogems.

Speaking of the valuable currency, the 2.8 livestreams also released three new redeem codes that will provide 100 Primogems each. Here are the new codes and how players can redeem them in Genshin Impact.

Three new codes in Genshin Impact 2.8 Special Program

During the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream, three redeem codes were randomly dropped. Players will obtain 300 Primogems by using all three of the following codes below:

DTNVKAWBWSF5 WANVJAFAXTER HA6C2AFBXSZV

Remember that these Primogem codes have a time limit, and gamers need to claim the rewards within 12 hours of their releases. As it's a good opportunity to get some free Primogems, players should use the codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out on them.

Two methods players can use to redeem any code

1) Via official redemption code website

Enter the redemption code on the space given (Image via HoYoverse)

The first method is considered to be the easiest method as players only need to open the official Genshin Impact official redemption code website and copy-paste the codes.

Open the redemption code using this link: https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift Log in using your HoYoverse account. Make sure to pick the correct server and nickname. Copy and paste all the Primogem codes.

Once the code has been inserted into the blank space, click on the Redeem button to complete the process. The rewards will be delivered through in-game mail.

2) Redeem code in-game

Redeem Primogem codes through in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The second method to redeem the codes requires players to open the game.

Open Genshin Impact game. Select the Paimon Menu from the top left corner. Choose Settings at the bottom, and go to Account. Copy and paste all the Primogem codes.

When all the codes have been claimed, a pop-up will emerge to show that the transaction was indeed a success. Travelers can then open their in-game mail to find the Primogem rewards.

Note that these mails also have their own expiration date, so it is recommended to claim the rewards once they have been sent.

Primogem codes were not the only main attraction of the livestream. The developers also released an official announcement regarding the upcoming banners, new islands to explore, and more events.

Fans who missed out on the Special Program and would like to witness for themselves all that livestream had to offer can watch it again once the video is released on the official YouTube channel.

