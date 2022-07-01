Genshin Impact 2.8 Livestream countdown and link to watch for free Primogems

The Genshin Impact 2.8 Special Program is getting closer, and it will be a massive waste for fans to accidentally miss it. The developers will release tons of information regarding the addition in the next update during the livestream, including three new redemption codes. The special program will also release a new character, wish and weapon banner, story quests, and events.

Players who watch the livestream can also predict how many Primogems they will receive in the 2.8 update. This article will provide the countdown of the Genshin Impact special program and the link to watch the stream.

Genshin Impact 2.8 Special Program Countdown and Link

The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more!



The special program for Genshin Impact version 2.8 will premiere on July 2 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4), which is less than 24 hours from now. Fans can view the countdown below to see the remaining time before the livestream starts.

The countdown is automatically converted into readers' timezone, so they don't need to change anything else. Once the special program has started, the title of the countdown will be changed from 'Time left for 2.8 Special Program' to 'Time since 2.8 Special Program started.'

The official Twitch channel for the English version (Image via Twitch/GenshinImpactOfficial)

The livestream will premiere on the official Twitch channel of Genshin Impact, and gamers can check it out here. The thumbnail of the stream will be changed to version 2.8, 'Summer Fantasia,' a few minutes before the program starts.

Kazuha, Fischl, and Aether are the guests for the livestream, with the addition of one mystery guest. The community expects the mystery guest to be Oz, as the silhouette of a bird can be seen on the official poster.

The official YouTube channel for the English version (Image via YouTube/Genshin Impact)

If players miss the Twitch livestream, they can watch the video replay on the official YouTube channel. However, this one will be broadcast four hours later on the same day at 12:00 PM (UTC-4). Unlike Twitch, once the Special Program has been released to the YouTube channel, players can watch it repeatedly or at different times as the video will not be removed.

Travelers can check out the following countdown for the remaining time till YouTube's livestream.

During the Special Program, three new redemption codes will be released by the host. Genshin Impact gamers can redeem these codes to obtain a total of 300 Primogems. Remember that the code has a time limit, so it is recommended to claim the rewards as fast as possible.

Previous redemption code from a Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two methods to redeem the Primogem codes, from the official website and in-game. Both methods have been explained in another guide, and gamers can go through them here.

The 2.8 Special Program not only provides new information regarding the addition of the new updates, but also gives fans 300 Primogems as a reward for watching the livestream. It is definitely one of the best programs for the community, especially for F2P players.

