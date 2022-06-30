How to get 300 Primogems for free via Genshin Impact 2.8 special program livestream

Genshin Impact 2.8 special program will start within a few days, and that means a new method to obtain Primogems. During the livestream, the hosts will drop three new redemption codes at random times. Players who manage to capture and redeem these codes in time can obtain up to 300 Primogems.

While it may sound easy, there are more occurrences of fans missing the Primogems code as they forgot about it or simply don't have the time to. This article will share how to get Primogems during the upcoming livestream for free.

Free 300 Primogems: How to get them during Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream

Dear Travelers,



Dear Travelers,

The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>



It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more!



#GenshinImpact

It is important to note that the Genshin Impact Version 2.8 Special Program will occur on July 2, at 08:00 AM (UTC-4). If they are not free during the airing, players can also watch the replay on YouTube at 12:00 PM (UTC-4). Remember that the code will expire within 12 hours, so make sure to redeem it in time.

One of the redemption codes during 2.7 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

During the live stream, there will be three instances where the host will pause the information-sharing and post images of the new redemption codes. Viewers will have ample time to copy and paste the code into the game or the official website.

Even if they don't have the time, Genshin Impact players can also visit this website as we will write all the Primogem codes within one post as fast as we can.

How to redeem Primogem codes for version 2.8 Special Program

Dear Travelers,



Dear Travelers,

The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 7/2/2022 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4)

>>>



Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there!



#GenshinImpact

There are two methods where players can redeem Primogem codes in Genshin Impact, through the official website or in-game.

1) Official Genshin Impact Redemption Code Website

Copy and paste the Primogems code on the box given (Image via HoYoverse)

The first method could be considered the easiest one as players only need to copy and paste the redemption code on the official website here. Once the page is fully loaded, make sure to log in with their HoYoverse account and pick the right server. A character nickname will popup and players will need to make sure the name is correct.

Then, just copy and paste all the codes one by one into the 'Redemption Code' section and press Redeem at the bottom. The rewards will be sent to their account once a successful prompt appears on the screen.

2) In Genshin Impact game

Copy and paste the codes and click Redeem Now (Image via HoYoverse)

This second method is not recommended for fans that are short on time as they need to wait for the game to load. However, it is also an easy way to confirm that the Primogems have indeed been sent their way.

Players can open the Settings from the Paimon Menu and go to the Account tab at the bottom. They will spot the Redeem Code section option once they open their Account. Similar to the first method, copy and paste all the codes within the prompt box.

Once all the codes have been successfully redeemed, gamers can check their in-game mails for the Primogem rewards.

