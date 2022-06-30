Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream date, time, link, and more

The long-awaited announcement for the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream has finally been released by HoYoverse. The date for the Special Program has been set, and the community is excited to learn more about the characters featured in the livestream.

The 5-star characters featured in the banner always have a high chance of obtaining an event banner. In this case, it seems Kazuha will finally obtain his first and definitely most awaited rerun banner in Genshin Impact. Here is the date and time for the 2.8 livestream.

Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream time and date revealed in an official tweet

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>



It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more!



#GenshinImpact Version 2.8 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! Version 2.8 Special Program Preview📣Dear Travelers,The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/G7rVshJ9ki

HoYoverse recently released an announcement revealing the time and date for the version 2.8 Special Program Announcement in Genshin Impact. It is confirmed to premiere on July 2 at 8.00 am (UTC-4). Surprisingly, the livestream will take place on Saturday, instead of the usual Friday. However, that did not deter the interest of fans, especially since most of them can make adjustments to their schedules in advance.

The official Twitch channel for the English version (Image via genshinimpactofficial/Twitch)

For the English version, Travelers can view the Special Program on the official Twitch channel. While the promoted image is for the version 2.7 Special Program, it will be refreshed to version 2.8 a few minutes before the livestream begins.

The official YouTube channel for the English version (Image via Genshin Impact/YouTube)

If fans cannot watch the Special Program on time, they can also watch the replay of the livestream on the official YouTube channel for the English version. Note that the video will premiere on July 2 at 12.00 pm (UTC-4), four hours after the Twitch livestream begins.

What can fans expect in the Genshin Impact 2.8 Special Program?

1) Shikanoin Heizou

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Detective of the Tenryou Commission



A young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively.



#GenshinImpact Shikanoin Heizou ‧ Analytical HarmonyDetective of the Tenryou CommissionA young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively. Shikanoin Heizou ‧ Analytical HarmonyDetective of the Tenryou CommissionA young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/rmHuQ6egKt

Heizou is the new Anemo character in the game and is most likely to be added to version 2.8. Aside from the portrait of the detective, there is nothing else that was officially released by the developer. With no weapons in sight, it is hard for players to speculate on what type of weapon he will wield.

More information about Shikanoin Heizou may be released during the 2.8 Special Program.

2) Three new redeem codes

Redeem code during the version 2.7 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

It is certain that the developers will drop three new redemption codes during the livestream. Each code will provide Genshin Impact players with 100 Primogems, resulting in a total of 300 Primogems per livestream. However, players should remember that the Primogems code will expire 12 hours after they are released, so gamers should redeem them quickly.

3) Return of Mona, Fischl, and Xinyan

Poster for the Chinese version of the 2.8 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Different languages have different posters for the Special Program. For the CN version, it looks like Mona, Fischl, and Xinyan will be invited as the guests for the livestream. This also suggests they may also make an appearance in the storyline of version 2.8.

The Genshin Impact livestream is undoubtedly one of the best events for the community as it will provide new information regarding the next version and more Primogem codes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far