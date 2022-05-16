Genshin Impact 2.8 to introduce Shikanoin Heizou, a new Anemo character

Genshin Impact dropped an unexpected and massive announcement regarding the new character, 'Shikanoin Heizou.' Naturally, fans were taken aback by this sudden revelation, and are expressing their excitement by creating tons of speculation regarding his kit and weapons.

The developer only released Heizou's information, indicating that there will only be one new character in version 2.7. Players can tell that he is an Anemo character and may be a sword-user at first glance. Here is all the official data released by HoYoverse along with additional information.

Shikanoin Heizou, a new Anemo character in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Detective of the Tenryou Commission



A young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively.



#GenshinImpact Shikanoin Heizou ‧ Analytical HarmonyDetective of the Tenryou CommissionA young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively. Shikanoin Heizou ‧ Analytical HarmonyDetective of the Tenryou CommissionA young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/rmHuQ6egKt

Shikanoin Heizou is the new Anemo character in Genshin Impact. Neither his weapon nor rarity is stated, making a number of speculations pop up in the community. However, the most eye-catching aspect about his profile image is how he has a 'Jitte' on his belt. Jitte is a specialized weapon often seen used by the police in Edo period Japan.

Genshin Impact announced Heizou as the Tenryou Commission's youthful detective. Free-spirited and rambunctious but upbeat and optimistic, Heizou appears to be an ordinary young guy at first appearance, but he is the Tenryou Commission's undisputed number one detective.

Not only does he have a crazy imagination, but he also has a knack for careful logic and reasoning, alongside an exceptional sense of intuition for solving issues. Heizou provides an outside-the-box view of the case and gets right to the heart of the matter, whereas his colleagues rely on his expertise to assist them.

Characters' voice lines about Shikanoin Heizou

Kamisato Ayaka's voice lines (Image via HoYoverse)

Five characters of Genshin Impact have commented on what they think regarding the new Anemo boy. The first one is Kamisato Ayaka, who feels that Heizou is similar to Kujou Sara, perhaps even more determined than her.

Kujou Sara's voice lines (Image via HoYoverse)

Kujou Sara, the female mentioned in Ayaka's voice line, states that although both of them are colleagues, she does not have many positive words about Heizou. His personal plans seem to take precedence over formal responsibilities.

Sara has not tried to discipline him yet because his investigations have produced good results, proving that Heizou is a worthy detective.

Sangonomiya Kokomi's voice lines (Image via HoYoverse)

Kokomi was simply astonished upon seeing Heizou. She was surprised to see someone wearing a Tenryou Commission outfit come to Watatsumi Island. After all, Tenryou Commission soldiers will never be so bold, and the spies will never be so visible.

Shortly after, Kokomi realized that he was called Shikanoin Heizou, a self-proclaimed "detective" who had no interest in military, political, or business matters. Instead, he appeared to have come to do some sightseeing. As a result, she kept a close check on him but did not intervene to remove him from the island.

Thoma's voice line (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Thoma is a friendly individual, he appears to keep a distance from Heizou due to the nature of their jobs. Thoma thinks that the new Anemo character seems to have his own way of doing things and is not always easy to get along with. In addition, as a broker, any situation involving a detective is almost certainly not going to end well.

Gorou's voice lines (Image via HoYoverse)

Gorou believes that Heizou is a sly detective who never appears to be working on a case. Although he does not trust Heizou and the ominosity between the Watatsumi Island soldiers and the Shogunate is still unappeased, Gorou thinks the Anemo boy has some investigative talent.

Due to the drip marketing of the new character, Heizou, the community is now speculating about the next Genshin Impact live stream and version release update.

Edited by Saman