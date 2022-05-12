5 tips to deal massive damage with Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayaka has always been known as one of the best DPS in Genshin Impact, even before she was released. With the proper equipment and team lineup, Ayaka can single-handedly defeat a boss in a few seconds.

Her banner is currently available in Genshin Impact and will stay until the end of version 2.6. Players who are lucky enough to get Ayaka should know how to utilize her properly to get the maximum amount of damage in any battle. This article will list what Travelers should do to deal massive damage with Ayaka in Genshin Impact.

Top 5 things to do for Ayaka's massive damage in Genshin Impact

1) Use a Freeze team composition

Two Cryo characters in the team (Image via HoYoverse)

Cryo characters like Ayaka in Genshin Impact have the ability to freeze their opponents, which is a great crowd control reaction with no drawbacks. Combined with Anemo, the team may gather enemies and freeze them all on the spot before spamming Burst.

In addition, if a party contains two Cryo units, Ayaka can gain a 15% Crit Rate on opponents affected by Cryo or Frozen. If Ayaka has four pieces of Blizzard Strayer artifacts, she will earn another 40% Crit Rate if her enemies are frozen. She can get a free 55% Crit Rate by simply freezing the opponents.

2) Use the correct weapon

The best sword for Ayaka (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Genshin Impact, Ayaka is among the characters that possess a high base attack value. As a result, Ayaka should use weapons to boost her high attack. It's even better if players can get their hands on the weapon with a Critical Damage sub-stat.

A 5-star sword would be fantastic for her. Players should use weapons like Blackcliff Longword or Black Sword for the 4-star. Ayaka can also utilize weapons like Amenoma Kageuchi or The Flute with an Attack percent substat. Amenoma Kageuchi is Ayaka's greatest F2P weapon, which can be obtained by forging.

3) Focus on Crit Damage stats for artifacts

Players should focus on increasing Ayaka's Crit Damage because she has already obtained a 55% Crit Rate with a 4-set Blizzard Strayer. The effects of Blizzard and Cryo Resonance will be wasted if players get a Crit Rate of more than 50% on Ayaka.

Instead, players should use this opportunity to increase Ayaka's Crit Dmg percentage. The higher her overall Critical Damage is, the greater her damage output will be. However, if players aren't employing 4-Blizzard Strayer (which is not recommended), they should concentrate on Crit Rate rather than Crit Damage.

4) Take advantage of Ayaka's Alternate Sprint

Ayaka's Alternate Sprint also has its function in battle. When triggering the sprint button, Ayaka will submerge into the ground and reappear with the following effects:

Apply Cryo on nearby enemy Infuse her attacks with Cryo

Both effects are incredibly beneficial, especially in a Freeze comp. If the enemies are wet before Ayaka sprints, they will be frozen once the princess reappears near them. This allows her to keep the free 55% Crit Rate and attack them with her Cryo-infused blade to keep the enemies frozen.

5) Stay near the enemies

Stand near enemies before using Elemental Burst (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ayaka's Elemental Skill and Burst in Genshin Impact have both positive and negative aspects. Unlike most skills that can be cast in front of a character, Ayaka's has a somewhat limited range.

The Elemental Skill's AoE of the Ice Princess's skill is quite good. However, the area is thrown around Ayaka's body instead of the front. As a result, Travelers need to make sure Ayaka is near the enemy before using the skill.

Her Elemental Burst is even riskier against enemies and bosses that frequently teleport. Once triggered, Ayaka's Burst would head in a straight line. If by any chance, the opponent swerved out of their way during the casting, her Burst would completely miss the target.

Kamisato Ayaka is undoubtedly a great character with many uses in both exploration and battle. However, Genshin Impact players need to make sure they understand Ayaka's playstyle before challenging higher-level enemies in the game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi