5 best teams to build for Genshin Impact 2.7 Spiral Abyss in May 2022

The Spiral Abyss is the only end-game content in Genshin Impact that changes every 16 days. Players need to build two teams of four characters to complete the toughest time-based challenges.

Completing the Spiral Abyss, especially Floors 11 and 12, is a lot harder than it seems. Unless players have every character at C6 with their signature weapon at R5, they need to form a perfectly balanced team with damage dealers, support characters, healers, and shielders.

With that in mind, here are the five best teams that players can use for the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact during May 2022.

Most useful teams for Genshin Impact 2.7 Spiral Abyss

1) Raiden National Team

Genshin Impact players use the term National Team for Xingqiu, Xiangling, and Bennett. The three four-star characters make a brilliant self-sufficient team, and adding Raiden Shogun to it is like icing on a cake.

Xingqiu's role in the Raiden National Team is to constantly apply Hydro, while Xiangling's off-field Elemental Burst deals a ton of Pyro DMG that also triggers Vaporize. Bennett acts as a healer and an attack booster.

Last but not least, Raiden Shogun deals Electro DMG while other characters' skills are on cooldown and also regenerates energy for the entire team with her Elemental Burst.

2) Morgana

Morgana is another prominent team in Genshin Impact that comprises Venti, Ganyu, Diona, and Mona. If it's not obvious by now, the team will freeze their enemies permanently and leave them defenseless.

Ganyu is the Cryo DPS in Morgana, while Mona enables Hydro with her Elemental Burst. Diona provides shields, heals, and Cryo energy particles, whereas Venti helps in crowd control.

Morgana is one of the strongest teams against large enemies, which is why it is highly recommended for Floor 11 and Floor 12.

3) Ayaka Freeze

Ayaka's banner has been extended for 240 days, and now is the perfect time for Travelers to get this five-star Cryo character.

Ayaka is largely used in Freeze compositions owing to the consistent Cryo DMG from her Elemental abilities. A team that efficiently complements her playstyle comprises Diona, Mona, and Kazuha.

This team functions like Morgana, where Mona applies Hydro and Ayaka freezes the enemies. Kazuha buffs the overall damage output with his passive talent and helps control swarms.

4) Xiao, Jean, Albedo, Zhongli

There are rumors that Xiao might return during version 2.7 owing to his role in the storyline. The five-star Anemo Polearm user is an explosive on-field damage dealer who works brilliantly with Jean, Albedo, and Zhongli.

Jean provides heals as well as energy particles to Xiao in this team. Zhongli is an essential unit because his shields can help the damage dealer stay alive while staying on the field. Albedo fulfills the role of a support character by increasing the Elemental Mastery of the team and triggering Geo resonance with Zhongli.

This is usually called Xiao's signature team comp, and even after a year, it can shred enemies easily.

5) Mono Geo

Mono Geo teams became relevant in Genshin Impact with the arrival of Arataki Itto and Gorou. A Mono Geo team contains four Geo characters and the ideal lineup involves Itto as the main DPS, Gorou and Albedo as supports, and Zhongli as sub DPS.

Players won't face energy issues in this team because all characters belong to the same element. Moreover, Zhongli can be used as a Burst DPS unit because Crystalize reaction and Gorou provide shields with considerable strength.

With these teams, players should be able to clear the upcoming Spiral Abyss effortlessly. Naturally, all characters must be built with the right weapons, artifacts, and talents.

