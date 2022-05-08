Genshin Impact developer teases its upcoming shooting game Zenless Zone Zero

Following the success of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse has now announced a new shooter game called Zenless Zone Zero. The upcoming title will have an anime-inspired style, and fans around the world have sky-scraping expectations from it.

Zenless Zone Zero's account recently posted on Twitter for the first time and revealed a special entertainment channel that talks about a sub-Hollow disaster. Players can expect a major announcement on May 13, and here's everything we know about Zenless Zone Zero so far.

Zenless Zone Zero @ZZZ_EN



Is Zenless Zone Zero related to Genshin Impact?

As of now, Tears of Themis is the only game by HoYoverse that isn't a part of the Honkai Impact universe. While some players are assuming that Zenless Zone Zero won't be an exception, others want the upcoming game to be an original IP.

Zenless Zone Zero takes place in a city that is affected by a sub-Hollow disaster. Players will have to use high-tech weapons and combat abilities that might be available to them through a gacha system.

The entertainment channel has a calendar on which May 13 has been marked in red. The developers will most likely reveal the official gameplay and a trailer on this day.

Zenless Zone Zero will be an ACGN shooter. ACGN stands for Anime Comic Game Novel, and the genre is finally getting recognition globally, thanks to Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd.

Zenless Zone Zero to be a unique shooter gacha game

Although Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) is based on an entirely new concept, it will be similar to existing games by HoYoverse in multiple aspects.

ZZZ will feature an open world that should be one of its biggest highlights. Genshin Impact is known for its mesmerizing open world, and even Honkai Impact 3rd has an open-world game mode.

Moreover, ZZZ will be a gacha title like its cousins. Players are skeptical about the feasibility of gacha mechanics in a shooter game. If better weapons are available only after spending money, the combat system may be broken and outright unfair.

Zenless Zone Zero has been in the works since 2019 and was registered under HoYoverse's Canadian branch COGNOSPHERE in December 2021.

Interestingly, HoYoverse is yet to release Honkai Impact: Star Rail and has already started working on another game. It is evident that Genshin Impact has helped the company in making a fortune, and by entering new genres, it is taking the first step in the right direction.

Edited by Danyal Arabi