Top 5 Apple locations in Genshin Impact (May 2022)

Genshin Impact players will have to search for Apples to claim rewards from Liben. The event-exclusive NPC has returned in version 2.6 and offers Box O' Marvels rewards in exchange for common open-world items such as Apples, Pinecones, and Fowl, among others.

It is no surprise that Apples can be found all over Teyvat on trees. They grow in groups of three and each Apple, when eaten, can restore 300 HP of the target character.

jhae @jhaeconi where the hell do i get apples in genshin where the hell do i get apples in genshin

Here are the five best locations to find Apples in Genshin Impact.

Fives most efficient places to get Apples in Genshin Impact

1) Bolai

Bolai is an NPC located underneath the wharf in Liyue Harbor. He sells 10 Apples for 2400 Mora and his stock refreshes once every day.

Players can visit Bolai at the location marked in the image below:

Bolai's location in Liyue Harbor (Image via Genshin Impact)

2) North of Stormbearer Mountains

As mentioned previously in the article, each of these trees have three Apples. In the Stormbearer Mountains of Mondstadt, players can find three trees in close proximity to each other. They can use the Teleport Waypoint in the region and simply head north to collect them.

Location of Apples in Mondstadt (Image via Interactive Map)

3) Outside Mondstadt city

When players leave Mondstadt City and cross the bridge, they can take the path towards the left to enter the Whispering Woods region. Alternatively, they can use the Teleport Waypoint located right in front of the bridge.

The region has three Apple trees, and Travelers can use the farming route depicted below to get nine Apples rather quickly.

Collect nine Apples from the Whispering Woods region in Mondstadt (Image via Interactive Map)

4) East of Dadapua Gorge

Two Teleport waypoints are located in the Dadapua Gorge region of Mondstadt, and Travelers can use either of them to access the two Apple trees there.

It is worth noting that they can collect the apples by beating the tree or jumping near it.

Apple locations in Dadapura Gorge (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

5) Northeast of Wolvendom

Wolvendom is another Mondstadt region where players will be able to find two Apple trees close to each other. They can simply use the Teleport Waypoint and head towards the northeast.

After collecting the Apples from the first tree, they can head south and get three more.

Apples in the Wolvendom region (Image via Interactive Map)

Readers must remember that Apple trees are mainly found in Mondstadt. Liyue has two trees in total, whereas there are none in Inazuma, Enkanomiya, and The Chasm. Hence, they should not waste time searching for Apples in these regions.

