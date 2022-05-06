All 7 Box O' Marvels (Elemental box) rewards in Genshin Impact Marvelous Merchandise event

Genshin Impact's easiest event, 'Marvelous Merchandise,' is back in the game without any new gameplay. Veteran players will know how to complete it in just five minutes. To simplify, Travelers need to find an NPC in Mondstadt and exchange some goods for Box O' Marvel.

There are multiple types of Box O' Marvel, and each of them provides Primogems and other miscellaneous items. Gamers can receive one box per day for seven days.

In addition, they will also receive a Mega Box O' Marvel on the fifth day that will award 100 Primogems. 380 Primogems can be obtained from the Marvelous Merchandise in Genshin Impact if players do not miss even a day.

Seven types of Box O' Marvel in Genshin Impact's Marvelous Merchandise

Marvelous Merchandise has been a rerun event multiple times in Genshin Impact's previous version. However, there has never been a new addition in terms of rewards or gameplay whenever this event returns to the game. On the bright side, Marvelous Merchandise still provides a lot of Primogems for simple gameplay.

Travelers can search Mondstadt for Liben (an NPC) during the event. Then, give him the materials he wants to unlock the Boxes o' Marvels, filled with Primogems and other goodies.

After five exchanges for Boxes o' Marvels, a Mega Box O' Marvels is unlocked, granting Travelers additional prizes of 100 Primogems and other materials to upgrade their characters and weapons.

It is important to note that Travelers will receive seven different varieties of Box o' Marvel prizes at random from Liben. Before opening each Box o' Marvels, Travelers can see what's within. Their rewards may also differ depending on their World Rank.

Pyro Box = 40 Primogems + 6 Hero's Wit Cryo Box = 40 Primogems + 60k Mora Hydro Box = 40 Primogems + 20k Mora + 4 Hero's Wit Geo Box = 40 Primogems + 10 Fine Enhancement Ores + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores Anemo Box = 40 Primogems + 20k Mora + 80k Mystic Enhancement Ores Electro Box = 40 Primogems + 3 Teachings of Freedom+ 3 Teachings of Resistance+ 3 Teachings of Ballad Dendro Box = 40 Primogems + 3 Teachings of Prosperity+ 3 Teachings of Diligence + 3 Teachings of Gold

Travelers can enter other players' worlds to trade for their preferred Box o' Marvel gifts. Community opinions may differ, but many would agree that Electro and Dendro are not entirely worth it as they can get all the Talent Books that may not be needed.

On the other hand, Pyro, Cryo, and Hydro Boxes are the best in terms of rewards, as many would need Mora and Hero's Wit to upgrade their character. Geo and Anemo Boxes are suitable for those who need to upgrade their weapons.

Marvelous Merchandise is genuinely an easy event and will be a complete waste if players miss out on gameplay. By talking to Liben for just one minute, they can obtain lots of Primogems that can be pooled in their funds for Yelan or Kuki in the next version of Genshin Impact.

