Top 7 bows for the best Yelan build in Genshin Impact

The new Genshin Impact patch update will bring in one of the most-awaited 5-star characters. Yelan is truly a unique acquisition when it comes to her abilities and character design.

The new patch 2.7 update will introduce both Yelan and her signature weapon Aqua Simulacra. Yelan is a bow user with Hydro abilities and based on the latest leaks, it appears that the damage output in her elemental skill and burst scales off her max HP. It is important that players equip the right bow on Yelan so she can deal the most damage.

This article will cover the seven best bows ranging from 5-stars to 3-stars that players can use on Yelan in Genshin Impact.

7 best bows for Yelan in Genshin Impact

Based on Yelan's elemental skill and burst multipliers, it is more beneficial to stack HP% stat on her through artifacts and weapons. Hence, the weapons on the list have been prioritized with that precedent.

All the 5-star weapons that will be mentioned on the list can only be acquired when they are featured in the event wish "Epitome Invocation" weapon banner. Currently, only one of the 5-star weapons on the list has been confirmed to feature on the weapon banner in the upcoming 2.7 update. There is no guarantee when the rest of the 5-stars will return on the weapon banner.

Similarly, 4-star weapons can also be summoned on the event wish "Epitome Invocation" weapon banner and Standard banner as well. Here are the top seven bows for Yelan:

7) Favonius Warbow

Favonius Warbow (Image via Genshin Impact)

Favonius Warbow is a great choice for Yelan if players do not have any other weapons on the list. Yelan with a C0 constellation requires tons of energy to have her elemental burst on demand, and Favonius Warbow can help with that.

This 4-star bow has a base ATK of 454 and 61.3% Energy Recharge as a secondary stat. The passive weapon also provides additional energy particles when an opponent is hit with a Crit Hit.

6) Fading Twilight

Fading Twilight is an upcoming free 4-star weapon that players can acquire and refine to level 5 from a future event. This free 4-star weapon has a base ATK of 565 and 30.6% Energy Recharge as secondary stats.

Using Energy Recharge as its secondary stat, the passive increases the damage dealt to enemies, making it a great F2P choice for Yelan.

5) The Stringless

The Stringless (Iamge via Genshin Impact)

The Stringless has a decent Base ATK of 510 with 160 Elemental Mastery as secondary stats. The passive of the weapon increases elemental skill and burst damage by a great percentage, depending on multiple refinement levels.

Yelan can be used for both on-field and off-field damage depending on the party. Equipping this weapon on her will definitely increase her overall damage output.

4) Recurve Bow

Recurve Bow (Image via Genshin Impact)

Despite being a 3-star weapon with a mere 310 base ATK at max ascension, Recurve Bow can be considered an excellent choice for Yelan. The bow provides 46.9 HP% as secondary stat which is splendid for HP scaling characters such as Yelan.

The passive of the weapon has healing abilities. According to the passive, defeating enemies will heal the character wielding this weapon. Depending on the refinement levels, players can restore 8%-16% HP after defeating an opponent.

3) Polar Star

Polar Star (Image via Genshin Impact)

Polar Star is a 5-star weapon that will benefit Yelan with her Crit Rate. The weapon provides a base ATK of 608 with 33.1% Crit Rate as a secondary substat.

Polar Star has a passive that can be easily trigerred and can increase Yelan's elemental skill and burst damage. Depending on the refinement levels, the increase in elemental skill and burst damage can be between 12%-24%. Players can definitely use this weapon in their Yelan build.

2) Elegy for the End

Elegy for the End (Image via Genshin Impact)

Elegy for the End is a premium solution for players who are facing Energy Recharge issues with Yelan. This 5-star bow has a high base ATK of 608 and 55.1% Energy Recharge as secondary stats.

The passive of the weapon can increase Elemental Mastery and provide additional ATK% to Yelan. This is splendid for Yelan as the additional EM and ATK% will help her with Vaporize reactions.

1) Aqua Simulacra

There is no doubt Aqua Simulacra will be at the top of the list. Yelan’s signature weapon will be available in the upcoming patch 2.7 update.

With a base ATK of 542 and 88.2% Crit DMG, this weapon has a passive tailored made for Yelan to use. The passive increases the HP of the wielder and boosts damage when Yelan is close to enemies.

