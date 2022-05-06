Liben reveals the fastest way to get to Fontaine in new Genshin Impact event

Genshin Impact has launched Marvelous Merchandise, which is one of their most popular recurring events. The event revolves around an NPC named Liben who travels all across Tevyat to conduct his business.

Players will have to interact with Liben to begin the event. When the event is triggered, Liben interacts with the Traveler, informing them about his trip to Sumeru and Fontaine. Liben plans to travel to Fontaine through Qiaoying village located to the north of Liyue, the fastest route to travel to Fontaine.

This article will cover everything players need to know about the fastest route to Fontaine in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Liben reveals the fastest route to Fontaine

Every time players interact with Liben to trigger this event, they are met with dialogue that hints towards the geographical locations of places and many other things related to the game's lore.

Within the last few times players have interacted with Liben, he has informed the travelers about Sumeru being a location that is both desert and rainforest. He has also informed them about Sumeru's tribe, how they are very strict about the laws and how safe it is to travel inside Sumeru.

When players interact with Liben for the event in patch 2.6, he informs them about his business in Sumeru and how he came back from Sumeru. According to his gut feeling, something omnious is about to happen in Sumeru. More importantly, Liben revealed the fastest way to Fontaine.

Based on Liben's knowledge, there is a village famous for its high-quality tea named Qiaoying village. The village can be found northwest of Liyue and is a place where Liyue intersects with Fontaine. This indicates that after Sumeru is introduced in Genshin Impact's future version updates, there is a possibility that the Traveler's next destination will be Fontaine.

Liben reveals the location of Qiaoying village and the fastest route to Fontaine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Just like the Chasm which was introduced before the release of Sumeru, players can expect the Qiaoying village to be added to the map before introducing Fontaine in the game.

Expected release date of Sumeru and Fontaine

Sumeru and Fontaine based characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Based on previous leaks, it has been speculated that Sumeru will be introduced in the version 3.0 update. The earliest date to expect the patch 3.0 update was speculated to be around August 2022. However, with the recent delay in patch 2.7, the release date for patch 3.0 will likely be pushed forward as well.

Despite the confirmed news of Fontaine's release after Sumeru, there is no other information leaked or officially announced about Fontaine. It is still too early to predict any release date for Fontaine. Hence, players will have to wait for the release of Sumeru to get additional information about Fontaine.

Edited by Atul S