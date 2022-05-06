Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch version is in development, developer confirms

Genshin Impact players worldwide have been waiting for its release on the Nintendo Switch for almost two years now. Following the launch, HoYoverse's action RPG has become one of the biggest games in the world, and, surprisingly, it is still not playable on such a popular gaming platform.

Interestingly, the developers talked about releasing the game on Nintendo Switch in January 2020. Since then, Travelers have had no option but to wait patiently.

Here's a recent statement by HoYoverse that has reignited the hopes of Nintendo Switch users.

Genshin Impact developers confirm that the Nintendo Switch version is still in development

GoNintendo recently reached out to the Global PR Specialist at HoYoverse, Xin Yang, for an update on the Switch version.

As it turns out, the Nintendo Switch version hasn't been scrapped. Yang said:

"The Switch version is still in development, and we will release more information as we progress further along."

Nintendo Switch users breathed a sigh of relief following Yang's statement. This is because some of the game's recent official trailers on YouTube didn't mention Nintendo Switch, and it seemed like it won't be released on the console altogether.

Genshin Impact and its long history with Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch came out in 2017 and is still one of the most popular gaming consoles in the world. It might not be the best in terms of specifications, but it has a fair share of exclusive titles from reputed franchises like Legend of Zelda, Pokemon, and more.

On the other hand, playing Genshin Impact on mobile devices is certainly not the most delightful experience. It takes up a ton of space (over 16 GB), and even high-end devices struggle to run it efficiently.

Unlike Xbox users, Switch fans have been hopeful about Genshin Impact's release because the developers themselves teased it. In contrast, there have been no official statements related to the game coming to Xbox consoles.

Naturally, for all these reasons, there are millions of fans who desperately want to play the action RPG on Nintendo Switch. Despite the aforementioned statement, they should not expect a release date anytime soon.

A reason why HoYoverse is reluctant to launch its game on the Switch might be due to the console's performance. The chipsets used in it are definitely outdated when compared to the newly released PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

As of now, version 2.7 has been delayed indefinitely, and version 2.6 will be extended with a third phase.

