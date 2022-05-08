Genshin Impact launches HoYoWiki to help players access the game database

Travelers who were hoping for an official Genshin Impact Wiki should be pleased to know that the HoYoWiki has recently launched. It's made by miHoYo and covers some valuable information pertaining to:

Characters

Weapons

Artifacts

Enemies and Monsters

Some players might appreciate several sorting features, all of which vary based on which category the Traveler is currently using. Some aspects of it are basic, but miHoYo will likely expand on some features in the future.

The HoYoWiki is not associated with the Genshin Impact Wiki or Honey Impact. Both of those websites have features currently missing from miHoYo's official Wiki.

The Genshin Impact HoYoWiki is officially out

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

The Genshin Impact HoYoWiki is officially ready for everyone!

Let's get acquainted with it together~



Click to Enter Genshin Impact HoYoWiki >>>

hoyo.link/617OYBA6



View the full notice here

hoyolab.com/article_pre/72…



The above Tweet's first hyperlink will carry Travelers over to the official Genshin Impact HoYoWiki. It's essentially a game database made with the HoYoLAB community. Anybody who has used a game Wiki before should already be familiar with the core concepts of how it works.

This new website works well on PC and mobile as far as functionality goes, although Travelers should know that there are some mistakes with it.

fobm4ster @fobm4ster @GenshinImpact I didnt know Yae miko used Hydro Cube mats @GenshinImpact I didnt know Yae miko used Hydro Cube mats https://t.co/5w2bJw1bri

For example, Yae Miko is stated to use Dew of Repudiation as an Ascension Material instead of Dragonheir's False Fin. That's blatantly false, but players sadly can't edit it for miHoYo. This website, unfortunately, has mistakes elsewhere as well.

According to this website, Ayato apparently uses Perpetual Heart. Ayato mains should know that he doesn't use that item at all and instead uses Dew of Repudiation. This mistake was up for several hours and wasn't fixed by the time this article was written.

miHoYo will ideally fix these mistakes soon, given that the purpose of an official game database is to provide accurate information. Some players also don't like the simplistic UI of the new site.

It's also worth noting that some games have ways for players to view official Wikis in the game itself, but HoYoWiki does not have that functionality yet.

Whether or not this new site will be better than the Genshin Impact Wiki or Honey Impact remains to be seen. Some people prefer an official source over an unofficial one. Not to mention, some people adamantly hate seeing leaks, so they avoid Honey Impact as a result.

Here are some basic pros and cons for players wondering if they should use the Genshin Impact HoYoWiki:

Pros:

An official source

Works well on PC and mobile

Easy to use

Cons:

Incorrect information (by the time it went live)

Entries aren't in alphabetical order

Lacks several notable features that its competitors have

With all that being said, the wiki is there to assist players in their journey.

