Best budget laptops to play Genshin Impact in 2022

Genshin Impact took the gaming world by storm after its late 2020 release. It was one of the most downloaded games of 2021 and even won ''The Best Mobile Game'' and "The Best Ongoing Game" at The Game Awards 2021.

This anime-styled open-world RPG has polished gameplay and mechanics. It is available on almost all major platforms, including PC, PS4, Xbox, Android, iOS, and features cross-progression and crossplay (the co-op mode is only unlocked after level 16).

Today we will be listing some of the best budget laptops for games like Genshin Impact.

Best "bang for your buck" laptop choices to run Genshin Impact

1) Lenovo Ideapad 3 14" ($479)

Lenovo Ideapad 3 14" (Image via Amazon)

This 14" thin and light laptop is pretty much the lowest you can spend to play Genshin Impact at 1080p, albeit at ~40 fps on 'Low' settings. One can also lower the resolution to 900p and get ~40 fps on Medium settings, which might be a better experience as the minor resolution reduction isn't that noticeable on the 14-inch display.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5500u

GPU: Radeon 7

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 256 GB Nvme SSD

Screen: 14" 1920x1080 60hz Display

Others: Win 10, 3.1 lbs (1.4 Kg)

2) ASUS Zenbook 14 ($633)

ASUS Zenbook 14 (Image via Amazon)

A sleek, thin, and light laptop, but with a dedicated GPU, the Zenbook 14 by ASUS is pretty decked out for its size and price. The Ryzen 5 and the 2GB MX350 can efficiently run at 1080p 30fps on high settings and 1080p 60fps on low settings.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 4500u

GPU: MX350 2GB

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 256 GB Nvme SSD

Screen: 14" 1920x1080 60hz Display

Others: Win 10, 2.65 lbs (1.2 Kg)

3) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 ($668)

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 (Image via Amazon)

A budget gaming laptop, the Ideapad Gaming 3, with its GTX 1650 and Ryzen 5600h, is more than capable of pushing beyond 60fps at 1080p High settings. This budget beast can easily deliver 4K 30fps on high settings if you want to hook it up to an external monitor.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600h

GPU: GTX 1650 4GB

RAM: 8GB RAM

Storage: 256 GB Nvme SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 120hz Display

Others: Win 10, 4.96 lbs (2.25 Kg)

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

