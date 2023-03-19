Is the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 worth buying in 2023?

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 was launched back in the summer of 2022 as a cheaper alternative to the 5600X. It brings the Zen 3 chips' high single-core performance to an even wider audience. The six-core non-X models have been AMD's $200 competitor, and the 5600 is based on the same DNA.

The red team has already introduced the Ryzen 5 7600, a newer chip based on the Zen 4 architecture that is much faster than the Ryzen 5 5600. Thus, a question arises: Should gamers opt for the last-gen processor anymore? Fortunately, this article will go over all aspects of the 5600 and try to find out whether it is worth your cash.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 is a solid CPU for gaming, even a year after its release

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 is a six-core, twelve-threaded chip. The processor is based on the AM4 socket. It, therefore, supports the cost-effective B450 and B550 motherboards and is compatible with DDR4 memory. This makes it a lucrative option for gamers looking to build a rig under $1,000.

Specs

The R5 5600 is pretty identical to its last-gen offering and newer variant in terms of specs. All these chips pack six cores and twelve cores and have a TDP of 65W. The main distinction between them is in their underlying architecture and single-core performance, which gives rise to a slight difference in their multi-core performance.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 AMD Ryzen 5 5600 AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Architecture Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 4 Core count 6 6 6 Thread count 12 12 12 Base clock 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz Boost clock 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz 5.1 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 35 MB 35 MB 38 MB TDP 65W 65W 65W

Thus, one needs to check the performance difference between the chips before jumping to any conclusions. It's worth noting 5600 is pretty similar to most other recent offerings in the lineup in terms of specs.

Performance difference

The main difference between AMD's Ryzen 5 3600 and the 5600 is the latter's significantly better single-core performance. This is crucial in determining how well games run on a PC; this is because most titles don't utilize over two cores.

The synthetic benchmarks of these two cards reflect the same. The single-core performance has been massively improved with the Ryzen 5000 offering. Although its multi-core figures are seeing a healthy lead, performance in software like Adobe Premiere Pro and Autodesk Maya isn't greatly affected by this.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Cinebench R23 single-core 1310 1549 Cinebench R23 multi-core 9524 11847 Geekbench 5 single-core 1262 1660 Geekbench 5 multi-core 7215 8941

The Ryzen 5 3600 falls apart when paired with a powerful graphics card. Although similar problems plague the 5600, gamers can pair up with an RTX 3070 and still be fine. Of course, the newer Ryzen 5 7600 can handle up to an RTX 4080 without major hiccups, but the AM5 platform is much more expensive. Motherboards cost a fortune, and DDR5 memory isn't nearly as affordable as its last-gen counterpart.

In conclusion, the Ryzen 5 5600 is worth every penny. The processor is faster than the Core i5 11400 and offers steep competition to the Core i5 12400 while being cheaper than the Alder Lake equivalent. Thus, gamers on a budget can opt for this Team Red budget chip and call it a day.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes