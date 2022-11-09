The Ryzen 5 5600X was introduced in 2020 as a budget performance-segment CPU. This chip is quite powerful for gaming and content creation purposes. Thus, it is no surprise that even its predecessor sells like hotcakes, given how costly the latest Ryzen 7000 series and Intel Raptor Lake chips are. The chip initially cost $300. But it can be bought for around $230 now.

AMD launched the Ryzen 5 5600 as a slightly turned down and more cost-effective alternative to the 5600X. The chip is marginally slower than its X counterpart and trades blows with the Intel Core i5 12400. It was initially launched for a target price of $200.

However, during this Black Friday sale, the Ryzen 5 5600 and the 5600X were massively discounted. The new prices of these chips make them the best option for budget gaming rigs.

This is the best time to pick up the Ryzen 5 5600 and the 5600X

The processors have been discounted by over 4in the ongoing sale 0% at major online retailers. Newegg offers the Ryzen 5 5600 for a spectacular deal of $118.99. No other processor from AMD or Intel offers such price-to-performance.

The Newegg listing of the 5600 suggests a price drop from $199.99 to $138.99. However, users can claim an additional $20 off with the promo code "4BFBY856." It is worth noting that this extra $20 off is a limited-time offer. Those eyeing the chip should pick it up as soon as possible.

Similarly, the Ryzen 5 5600X has been discounted by almost 50% on Amazon. Currently, it is available for a fantastic deal of $158. Moreover, AMD is currently promoting Ryzen chips. Users can win a free copy of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves on PC as part of this offer.

Thus, the overall price of the processor drops to around $100. This makes it an excellent chip for users looking to build a mid-range PC this generation.

Which among Ryzen 5 5600 and 5600X is a better option?

A Ryzen 5000 series chip (Image via AMD)

The Ryzen 5 5600 and the 5600X are pretty close in terms of performance. The community resented the initial price difference of $100 between the chips as the performance contrast was too small to justify the X variant over the newly launched chip.

Both chips come with six cores and twelve threads. They can also be overclocked. But the most significant advantage of the X series processor is that it has more PCIe lanes. Thus, gamers who wish to plug in a bunch of M2 NVMe SSDs or build a multi-GPU rig will benefit from the costlier chip.

However, neither chip comes with an integrated GPU. Thus, gamers will have to pair a GPU with either chip. Both processors also come with a Wraith Stealth cooler. So there is no need to invest in a CPU cooler.

For most gamers, the Ryzen 5 5600 is enough. However, if someone has extra cash to spend on a processor, they can consider the 5600X as it can overclock better.

