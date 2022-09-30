5 GPUs to pair with AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD recently launched its six-core Ryzen 5 7600X in the market. The processor comes with significantly improved single-core and multi-core performance metrics that are aimed at throwing its competition off the charts.

At the reveal event, AMD showcased that the Ryzen 5 7600X was capable of providing a better gaming experience than the Core i9 12900K. Benchmarks have proven that the latest hexa-core chip from Team Red attains close to 12900K in gaming workload while costing a fraction of the flagship Intel chip.

Hence, many gamers may consider this chip to be a high-end gaming rig. However, it must be paired with quality GPUs to ensure either component is utilized 100%.

A guide to choosing the best graphics cards for the Ryzen 5 7600X

1) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti ($1100)

The MSI RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X (Image via Newegg)

RTX 3090 Ti is Nvidia's flagship graphics card offering until the RTX 40 series cards hit shelves next month. This GPU will not be bottlenecked by the Ryzen 5 7600X. Even the last-gen Ryzen 5 5600X is capable of utilizing its full potential.

The RTX 3090 Ti is a behemoth of a GPU that ships with 24GB of fast GDDR6X memory, 10,752 CUDA cores, 112 ROPs, and 336 TMUs and completely nails 4K gaming. Together with the Ryzen 5 7600X, this video card will make for a solid high-end graphics card.

2) AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT ($699)

The Sapphire NiTRO+ RX 6900 XT SE Gaming OC (Image via Newegg)

Radeon RX 6900 XT is a great value-for-money offering considering the recent price reductions of the RX 6000 series video cards. The video card is a direct competitor to RTX 3090 and comes with killer gaming performance.

When paired with the Ryzen 5 7600X, users can experience playable 4K gaming in almost every video game with the 6900 XT. At its price point, the competition has no cards that can remotely rival its performance levels.

3) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 Ti ($610)

The Gigabyte RTX 3070 Ti Gaming (Image via Newegg)

Nvidia's Geforce RTX 3070 Ti is a solid 1440p gaming card and when paired with the Ryzen 5 7600X, they can make for a solid gaming rig. However, the RTX 3070 Ti is not value for money and gamers can find many superior cards from competitors at this price point.

It is worth noting that AMD video cards have their own set of cons, including worse ray tracing performance and comparatively weaker rasterization performance. Plus, gamers who also want to use their rig for content creation or workstation purposes will hugely benefit from a Nvidia GPU.

4) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT ($379)

The ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger D Gaming (Image via Newegg)

When RX 6700 XT was initially launched back in 2020, it was dubbed a bad value. However, currently, at $379, no video card can defeat its value proposition.

AMD prepped the RX 6700 XT for 1440p gaming. The video card delivers a great performance at this resolution. Thus, users who solely want to game on their rig can easily pair this graphics card with the Ryzen 5 7600X.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti ($489)

The MSI RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2x (Image via Newegg)

RTX 3060 Ti is Nvidia's premium 1080p gaming option and can handle all video games in the highest possible settings in today's most popular resolution. However, the card is still selling for around $40 higher than its $399 MSRP. This robs the 3060 Ti of its value proposition.

However, gamers who want some of the best 1080p gaming experiences can easily pair the RTX 3060 Ti with the Ryzen 5 7600X.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far