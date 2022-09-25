Last-gen AMD RX 6000 GPUs get a price cut to compete against RTX 40 series ahead of RDNA 3

Weeks ahead of the RDNA 3-based RX 7000 launch, AMD is cutting the prices of older RX 6000 series GPUs. While their RDNA 2 series was shunned for not being value offerings when compared to RTX 30 series, the chip shortage put the manufacturer in a favorable spot.

Now that the market is rolling back to normalcy, AMD needs to pull off a move to stay relevant. Thus, the American fabless semiconductor company is slashing the pricing of its last-gen cards to breathe new life into them. This drop is in complete contrast to the high GPU prices normalized by Nvidia.

The revised pricing was confirmed by the company on September 15, and it has already started to take effect at leading retail stores.

More details on the revised pricing of RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 video cards

New pricing of the RDNA 2-based GPUs (Image via AMD)

AMD has revealed the new pricing for their RDNA 2 GPUs via a blog post. The reductions range from as low as $30 to up to $300, which makes the already value-for-money RX 6000 GPUs more affordable.

The highest-end Radeon RX 6950 XT was selling for $1099 to date, but the revised pricing has dropped the RTX 3090 Ti-killer to $949. However, the RX 6900 XT is a better option considering it's a $300 price drop from $999 to $699.

The closest Nvidia competitor to the RX 6900 XT is the $750 RTX 3080 10 GB. The RX 6900 XT is a much more powerful card and beats the Team-Green-equivalent by a solid margin in every workload.

The revised pricing of the RX 6000 lineup is listed below.

Radeon RX 6950 XT - US$949 (down from US$1099, -15%) Radeon RX 6900 XT - US$699 (down from US$999, -30%) Radeon RX 6800 XT - US$599 (down from US$649, -7%) Radeon RX 6800 - US$549 (down from US$579, -5%) Radeon RX 6750 XT - US$419 (down from US$549, -23%) Radeon RX 6700 XT - US$379 (down from US$479, -20%) Radeon RX 6650 XT - US$299 (down from US$399, -25%) Radeon RX 6600 XT - US$239 (down from US$329, -27%) Radeon RX 6650 XT - US$169 (down from US$199, -15%) Radeon RX 6400 - US$149 (down from US$159, -6.2%)

This massive price drop breathes new life into the RX 6000 GPUs just ahead of the RDNA 3-based RX 7000 GPU launch later this year. The upcoming graphics cards will pack significant performance gains over the last-gen, similar to what Nvidia showcased with the RTX 40 series.

Based on a completely new 5nm process node, architecture, and other technologies, the RDNA 3 GPUs will be revealed on November 3. On this date, the company will be revealing SKUs based on Navi 31, 32, and 33 GPUs.

