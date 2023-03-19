AMD Ryzen 5 5600 vs. Ryzen 5 3600: Which is the best processor for gaming in 2023?

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 5 3600 are the most popular budget chips from the Ryzen 5 series. Like most other processors in this lineup, they both come with six cores and the same number of threads. However, the performance they offer is different, which will be discussed in this article.

Choosing the correct processor can make a massive difference if you're building a gaming PC in 2023. This component is responsible for running all games and programs you use, acting as the heart of your setup. This article will compare both chipsets from the Ryzen 5 series and help you decide which CPU to choose for your gaming PC in 2023.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 5 3600 are both exceptionally powerful for their prices

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600, from the Zen 3 lineup, has six cores and 12 threads. It has a base clock speed of 3.7 GHz and a maximum boost clock speed of 4.6 GHz, making this CPU a powerful gaming chip. It also has a 32 MB L3 cache, which enables faster data access.

Regarding gaming, the Ryzen 5 5600 significantly outperforms its predecessor, the Ryzen 5 3600. This fifth-gen chip delivers comparatively higher frame rates and faster load times while maintaining lower system temperatures.

However, the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 is a chip from AMD's Zen 2 lineup, which has a basic clock speed of 3.6 GHz with a maximum boost clock speed of 4.2 GHz. Like Ryzen 5 5600, this processor has six cores and 12 threads.

Ryzen 5 3600 Ryzen 5 5600 Architecture 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 3 Socket AM4 AM4 Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base clock 3.6 GHz 3.5GHz Boost clock 4.2 GHz 4.4GHz L3 cache 32 MB 32 MB TDP 65W 65W

Although AMD Ryzen 5 3600 doesn't perform as well as its successor, this chip still provides an enjoyable gaming experience. In terms of price, it will cost $110; the fifth-gen CPU is available at $140. Because of this, the former is an excellent choice for gamers who want a good processor but are on a tight budget.

One must consider a few things while choosing between the third and fifth-generation Ryzen 5 processors. Firstly, more demanding games require high-end specs, meaning the Ryzen 5 5600 may be a better fit. But if you play less demanding titles or want to save as much money as you can, the 3600 is the way to go.

Ryzen 5 3600 Ryzen 5 5600 Cinebench R23 (single-core) 1,302 1504 (+15%) Cinebench R23 (multi-core) 9,579 11077 (+15%) Geekbench 5 (single-core) 1,263 1538 (+21%) Geekbench 5 (multi-core) 7,152 8009 (+11%)

Another factor to consider is future-proofing your gaming PC. As the fifth-gen CPU is from the comparatively new Zen 3 lineup, it will likely have a longer lifespan than the third-gen option. If you plan to keep the same processor for a few years, it may be worth investing in the former

In conclusion, both offer excellent gaming performance. But the better option between the two ultimately depends on individual needs and tastes. If you don't want to compromise your FPS and load time, then you should go for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600. However, if you're someone with a tight budget and still want to enjoy all the games with playable FPS, you can opt for the AMD Ryzen 5 3600.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes