5 most popular budget CPUs in 2022

With increasing competition and massive improvements in hardware, top brands have been churning out budget CPUs that are capable of handling most tasks thrown at them. There are a lot of things to consider when buying a CPU, such as the clock speed of the processor, the number of cores it runs on, and its compatibility with motherboards and other PC components.

Intel and AMD are the two top competitors when it comes to both high-end and budget CPUs. Here's a list of five budget CPUs that are great choices in 2022.

NOTE: The prices mentioned are subject to change.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, Intel Core-i5 10400, and 3 other budget CPUs in 2022

1) AMD Ryzen 5 5600G ($127.97 on Amazon)

CPU Speed: up to 4.4GHz

Socket: AM4

Core | Thread: 6 | 12

Wattage: 65W

Despite being in a lower price range, the Ryzen 5 5600G performs on par with some of the major players. With a 6-core 12-thread build and a massive 19MB cache size, the 5600G is capable of smooth and stable multitasking. The max boost on the speed clocks out at 4.4GHz, and the chip can be overclocked as well.

The Ryzen 5 5600G supports DDR4-3200 with a standard AM4 socket type and can easily handle 1080p gaming. It also comes equipped with AMD's Wraith Stealth Cooler to keep the temperature in check.

Its built-in graphics will suffice for work and light gaming, but it is slower than its Intel counterparts. The chip's limited motherboard compatibility is another drawback, so that's one thing you'll have to keep an eye on when choosing the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G for your PC build.

2) Intel Core-i5 10400 ($130.00 on Amazon)

CPU Speed: up to 4.3GHz

Socket: BGA 437

Core | Thread: 6 | 12

Wattage: 65W

Compatible with Intel 400 series-based motherboards, this processor is a powerhouse among the budget CPUs on the market. With its robust 6-core 12-thread build, the 10400 is perfect for speed and productivity.

The base clock speed is around 2.9GHz but can be boosted up to 4.3GHz. This makes it a good fit for single-threaded tasks, and it can also be used for gaming. When compared to CPUs in a similar price range, the 10400 is a newer make and is very power efficient at 65W.

Although it has trouble with heavy multitasking sessions due to its lower base speed, it makes up for this with dedicated processing power. This is why the Core-i5 10400 is a smart choice when it comes to building a PC on a budget.

3) Intel Core-i3 12100 ($142.00 on Amazon)

CPU Speed: 3.3GHz

Socket: LGA 1700

Core | Thread: 4 | 8

Wattage: 60W

The Intel Core-i3 12100 has grabbed a lot of attention as one of the best budget CPUs to pick for a pocket-friendly PC build. The chipset has a standard speed of 3.3GHz, which is fast enough for seamless computing. Although Intel's architecture specializes in strong single-threaded performance, its quad-core build is strong enough to multitask and can even outperform competitors in a similar price range.

However, the 12100 is a locked chip, so it can't be overclocked. This is a good thing if you have longevity in mind, but those looking for an extra performance boost will be disappointed.

The built-in UHD Graphic controller offers better visual quality and is capable of handling graphic-heavy workloads, making the Intel Core-i3 12100 one of the most popular budget CPUs out there.

4) AMD Ryzen 3 3100 4-core ($149.99 on Amazon)

CPU Speed: up to 3.9Hz

Socket: AM4

Cores | Threads: 4 | 8

Wattage: 65W

The Ryzen 3 3100 is a budget CPU from AMD and is a good value-for-money product for users looking to build a pocket-friendly PC around it. With 3.9GHz unlocked and DDR-3200 support, this processor can go far into overclocking territory if needed.

It is a 4-core processor with 8 thread counts with an 18MB GameCache. Though other brands offer more in this range, the Ryzen 3 has comparable multitasking performance. The PCIe 4.0 can be paired with compatible X570 and B550 motherboards for stable computing.

The Ryzen 3 3100 also comes with a high-performance Wraith Stealth Cooler for noiseless thermal dissipation.

5) Intel Core i5-10600K ($189.04 on Amazon)

CPU Speed: up to 4.8GHz

Socket: LGA 1200

Cores | Threads: 6 | 12

Wattage: 125W

The Intel Core i5-10600K is one of the most affordable gaming CPUs currently on the market. This CPU has an LGA 1200 socket type, which is highly power-efficient. With a 6-core 12-thread configuration and a massive 12MB cache, this chipset is quite capable of multitasking and overclocking.

Considering that the boost clock speed is around 4.8 GHz, you can also expect incredible performance from the chip. It is capable of running mid-spec games like AC: Odyssey or Witcher 3 in standard settings. Two DDR4 support channels are also provided for memory integration.

A little over $150, the 10600K is an affordable all-rounder that can be used for content creation and gaming.

