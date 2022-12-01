5 best Intel 13th gen Gaming PC builds

Intel's 13th gen Raptor Lake CPUs are all set to hit the shelves on October 20. The upcoming processors promise highly improved single-core and multi-core performance metrics with an improved architecture and a higher efficiency core count.

The heightened single-core performance metrics equate to better in-game performance numbers. Thus, gamers looking to upgrade to a new 13th gen Raptor Lake PC build will likely welcome the perks of the new processor lineup.

However, considering the requirements of modern games, setting up a gaming PC can be intimidating for beginners. This guide lists some of the best components to build a potent gaming rig on various budgets.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

A guide to building the best PCs with Intel 13th gen CPUs at different price ranges

1) Budget build within $1500

The MSI MPG Gungnir 110R packs modern looks and performance in one (Image via MSI)

Processor: Intel Core i5 13600KF

Motherboard: MSI PRO B660M-A WIFI DDR4 M-ATX motherboard

RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200

Cooler: Deepcool LS520 high-performance 240 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Western Digital SN750 NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 3

Video card: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

Case: MSI MPG Gungnir 110R

The Core i5 13600KF is a solid 13th gen processor that caters well to high-end gaming. When paired with the Radeon RX 6900 XT, the chip can deliver a high framerate at 4K resolution.

The CPU also has an MSI PRO B660M-A DDR4 motherboard and coupled with DDR4 RAM and a 240mm rad, this build makes for a solid budget 4K gaming rig.

It also comes with a stylish MSI MPG Gungnir 110R case and an 850W power supply.

2) Gaming-focused build within $2000

The Hyte Y60 is a great showcase chassis (Image via Newegg)

Processor: Intel Core i5 13600K

Motherboard: MSI PRO B660M-A WIFI DDR4 M-ATX motherboard

RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200

Cooler: Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 4

Video card: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

Case: Hyte Y60

For a high-end build under $2000, there's the Core i5 13600K CPU. It features the same MSI PRO B660M-A motherboard, which supports 13th gen CPUs via a recent firmware update. The build is also equipped with high-end DDR4 memory from Corsair.

There's also a 360mm Deepcool LS720 cooler to improve cooling. The same EVGA 850W PSU is featured in this build, and the components are housed in a Hyte Y60 case.

3) High-end DDR4-based build within $2500

The Phanteks Eclipse P400A Digital (Image via Gamers Nexus/YouTube)

Processor: Intel Core i7 13700KF

Motherboard: MSI PRO Z690-A ATX motherboard

RAM: OLOY Blade RGB 16 GB (2x 8 GB) DDR5 5600

Cooler: Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Western Digital SN750 NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 3

Video card: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

Case: Phanteks Eclipse P400A Digital

The Core i7 13700KF is a solid 13th gen chip perfectly suited for high-end gaming. The high-end MSI PRO Z690 motherboard and DDR5 memory will ensure a lag-free experience even with some games that require a higher configuration.

The 360mm Deepcool LS720 cooler and AMD's best-in-class GPU, the Radeon RX 6950 XT, combine well to offer a high-end 4K gaming rig.

4) High-end build within $3000

The Fractal Design Meshify C (Image via Amazon)

Processor: Intel Core i7 13700K

Motherboard: MSI MPG Z790 Edge ATX motherboard

RAM: OLOY Blade RGB 16 GB (2x 8 GB) DDR5 5600

Cooler: Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 4

Video card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 FE

Case: Fractal Design Meshify C

The Core i7 13700K is a capable 13th gen CPU, much like the 13700KF, and combines well with the high-end MSI MPG Z790 Edge motherboard and DDR5 memory.

In terms of graphics, Nvidia's latest RTX 4080 GPU will ensure a high-performance system that is ideal for 4K gaming.

To maintain the optimum CPU temperature for 13th gen CPUs, the Deepcool LS720 cooler is used in this build, which is considered better than the Lian Li Galahad 360. The Samsung 980 PRO SSD is the ideal storage solution that will also contribute to a faster start-up time.

To house all the components, one can opt for the Fractal Design Meshify C, a gaming case known for its high airflow standards.

5) No compromises Intel 13th gen build

The Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo (Image via Lian Li)

Processor: Intel Core i9 13900K

Motherboard: MSI MPG Z790 Edge ATX motherboard

RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance 32 GB (2x 16 GB) DDR5-5600

Cooler: Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA SuperNOVA 80+ Platinum 1200 W fully modular power supply

Storage: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 4

Video card: MSI Geforce RTX 4090 Suprim X

Case: Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo

For a no-compromise 13th gen build, we have opted for the best-in-class Core i9 13900K. It is paired with a high-end motherboard from MSI and Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory sticks.

The Deepcool LS720 is a great choice to maintain the processor's temperature. For this build, we have also opted for the RTX 4090 Suprim X graphics card from MSI, which is the highest-end air-cooled GPU for the Taiwanese manufacturer.

The system is powered by a 1200W EVGA power supply and is housed in the Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo gaming case.

