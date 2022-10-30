5 best pre-built gaming PC deals during Halloween Sale 2022

October is typically a terrific month for gamers and techies, as Halloween brings one of the three biggest end-of-year sales. Throughout the next several days, many outlets and platforms will be offering attractive deals, allowing you to buy the pre-built gaming PC you've always dreamed of getting.

The majority of the providers also offer same-day pickup or delivery, which is the nicest part because it means you won't have to worry about your purchase arriving after October 31.

Up until recently, gaming rigs were quite costly due to a semiconductor shortage, but computer prices are finally coming down. If you don't want to worry about really getting your hands dirty, buying a complete gaming PC will give you the ability to plug and play. And there's no better time to make your purchase than the present when several products are being subjected to heavy discounts. Here are five systems worth your consideration.

Pre-built PC deals during Halloween Sale 2022 to take advantage of

1) SkyTech Archangel 3.0 Gaming Computer ($1,299 from 1,699.99 available on Amazon.com)

It becomes clear right away that this machine is a fairly good gaming setup when you consider the price and the most recent developments in PC gaming.

By building your own rig using the same hardware this PC has, you can save a few bucks. If you choose to get them from a boutique manufacturer, you'll be spending even less. However, it's impossible to match the degree of craftsmanship SkyTech put into this machine. It's quite easy to recommend the SkyTech Archangel to anyone looking for a chic, functional, and upgradeable device.

2) Lenovo - Legion Tower 5i ($1,149.99 from $1,399.99 available on Best Buy)

Grab the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i if you're looking for a competent gaming PC that is competitively priced. With an Intel Core i7-12700 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card, this setup has all the power you need to play the newest games in 1080p at great frame rates, even with ray tracing turned on.

The system offers admirable single and multi-threaded performance for all the computational power you'll need. Regardless of whether you're working or streaming while recording your gameplay, the 12th-gen Intel CPU has got you covered.

The 256GB SSD assures quick boot times, and the 1TB hard drive has plenty of storage space. This gaming PC also comes with 16GB of fast DDR5 RAM to make multitasking a breeze.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is well-built and has tempered glass on the side so you can display your hardware. Moreover, with an intake fan concealed behind a mesh cover for sufficient ventilation, all the components in the PC will stay pretty cool.

3) iBuyPower SlateMesh ($1,249.99 down $1,499.99 available on Best Buy)

The iBuyPower SlateMesh Gaming Desktop can compete with the best systems on the market. It's ideal if you're looking for something under the $1.3K range. Capable of 1440p-resolution gaming with some compromises, this product gets you an Intel 12th Gen i7 CPU combined with an Nvidia RTX 3060 for plenty of computing power and exceptional efficiency.

The 16GB of DDR4 RAM can be expanded to 128GB if you intend to run several resource-intensive applications in addition to gaming. These apps should launch quickly, thanks to the 500GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Moreover, the 1TB HDD ensures storage space is never a worry.

The RGB keyboard and mouse are included, adding even more value to this well-rounded system, so you won't need to worry about spending money on those two accessories.

4) Corsair Vengeance a7200 ($1,649 from $1,749 available directly on company website)

The Corsair Vengeance a7200 is currently on offer and has a price tag of just $1,649. 1440p gaming may seem unachievable on a budget, but this PC makes it seem feasible.

To fulfill your QHD gaming fantasies, this gaming computer is fully equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti. Additionally, it has a 1TB SSD and a 1TB hard disk, along with 16GB RAM.

The best part is that this PC comes in Corsair's stunning 4000D chassis with superior cooling, which includes three intake fans and an integrated liquid CPU cooler that is configured to exhaust heat through the system's top. Since Corsair's pre-built PCs are properly constructed and only use standard PC parts, it will be very simple to upgrade the system and replace components.

5) Alienware Aurora R13 ($2699.99 from $3,169.99 available directly on Dell's website)

Check out the Alienware Aurora R13, a powerful PC gaming system with an Intel Core i9-12900KF CPU and Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti GPU housed inside its eye-catching design. With these two top-tier components, the system will have more than enough power to tackle whatever game you decide to throw at it.

This machine is well-built for all purposes, whether you're aiming for high framerates at 4K or encoding videos in a matter of minutes. The 2TB high-speed NVMe storage provided by this Alienware system will allow you to run the OS and all of your favorite games with zero problems. You won't have any issues multitasking with 64GB of DDR5 RAM operating at 4400 MHz.

