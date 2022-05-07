5 best capture cards for PC gaming in 2022

If you are also one of those inspired by gaming content creators and streamers on platforms like YouTube and Twitch and wish to start their own streaming journey, capture cards are something that you might know about.

Under its fundamental functionality, a capture card is used to deliver video streams from external devices like gaming consoles and gaming PCs to your streaming PC, where everything is compiled and used accordingly.

Note that if you are streaming directly from your gaming computer, you do not need to rely on a capture card. Capture cards are often used in dual PC setups, where they provide better quality streams/recordings while also helping sustain frame rate-based performance.

Let's look at 5 best Capture cards for your PC Gaming needs in 2022

1) AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini

The Live Gamer Mini from AVerMedia is a simple yet highly practical game capture card with a smaller form factor that facilitates a clean-looking streaming setup. The card can output up to 1080p resolution at a stable 60 frames per second. This is a sufficient and practical limitation for most platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

AVerMedia has incorporated Zero Lag Passthrough technology with this capture card, ensuring minimal lag with video transfer to the streaming PC. This is a highly welcome feature for those streamers who want a fluid conversation flow with their audience/ chat.

2) Elgato 4K60 S+

Elgato 4K60 S+ is a premium capture card designed to work flawlessly with the newest generation of gaming consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X and manages to be at the forefront of PC exclusive streams/ recordings. The capture card features an impressive 4K resolution capture at 60 frames per second.

Quality-wise, while 4K capture lays a strong base, the support for HDR with the capture card makes sure that your streams or recordings are pixel-perfect. If you purchase this capture card, your audience will enjoy the surreal quality.

Another flagship feature of the capture card is its built-in HEVC encoding, which minimizes CPU stress, giving you consistent quality streams. Overall, the Elgato 4K60 S+ is too good to be a true capture card that you will surely not regret purchasing.

3) AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus

The Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus from AVerMedia hints at its stronghold right with its product name. The capture card specifically targets gamers on the go who prefer portability.

It also sticks true to the basics of a good capture card, 1080p capture at a buttery smooth 60fps. It also features a 4K passthrough, through which you can preview your footage in 4K resolution.

The key selling point from AVerMedia here is that the capture card has an SD card slot built-in, which can store your recordings without populating your internal storage. This feature is specifically beneficial for those gaming remotely on a laptop with limited space.

4) Razer Ripsaw HD

Razer, the gamer-centric brand, managed to introduce a viable capture card with its Ripsaw HD. The capture card features 1080p resolution capture at a standard 60 frames per second and, at the same time, manages to offer a 4K pass through.

Razer makes some of the best-designed peripherals and equipment that include this capture card. While most capture cards are meant to be hidden in your setup, this should undoubtedly be a statement piece of your streaming and gaming setup.

It has a sleek black finish with the signature Razer logo on the top coupled with well-placed ports. Razer’s compatibility is flawless, and the capture card works straight out of the box.

5) Elgato HD60 S+

Another Elgato capture being included on this list is pretty self-explanatory. They make industry-leading products. The Elgato HD60 S+ is pretty much the 4K60 S+ but at a lower 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second capture.

This capture card is arguably better value for most gamers/streamers as they will be natively playing their games at 1080p base resolution anyways.

Apart from the difference in capture resolution, HD60 S+ features just about every feature of its counterparts, like 4K passthrough, HDR10 support, and HEVC encoding. If you are a new streamer or strictly want to stream/ record at 1080p resolution, getting the Elgato HD60 S+ is a fair decision.

