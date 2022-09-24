Intel core i9 13900K benchmark leaked: How does it compare to AMD Ryzen 7950X

Intel's latest offering in the CPU segment showed up on the PassMark chart yesterday, surpassing what leading competitors like AMD and Apple offer. The Intel core i9-13900K processor chip is yet to go on sale, with its grand reveal likely to happen on September 27 at the 'Innovation' event.

Even though these leaked numbers are subject to change, no enthusiast could possibly avoid talking about Raptor Lake's top-notch benchmarks. The 13th generation chip topped the single-threaded performance chart and secured the second-best position in multi-threaded performance, just after AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 3960X.

Despite this impressive performance, fans cannot help but wonder how the core i9-13900K will fare against the upcoming Zen 4 chips from AMD, especially the Ryzen 9 7950X.

Significant rumors about Intel's core i9-13900K processor we know so far

The upcoming 13th generation chip boasts of an undefeated single-thread performance over previously-released processors from Apple and AMD. It reportedly managed to score 4833 in single-thread performance and a whopping 54433 in multi-thread (desktop CPU) performance. Only the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X surpassed the Raptor Lake processor in desktop CPU performance.

The core i9-13900K offers a total of 24 cores and 32 threads, with eight of those cores boasting high performances working at 3.0 GHz. The remaining sixteen cores are energy-efficient, expected to run at a base frequency of 2.8 GHz. With the Thermal Velocity Boost enabled, frequencies improve immensely. On turbo, performance cores will run at 5.8 GHz, while energy-efficient cores can go up to 4.3 GHz.

Another recent leak involving the upcoming Raptor Lake showcases what the chip's packaging looks like. The i9-13900K box appears to be slimmer than the previous Intel CPU boxes and features a silver plastic wafer instead of gold. Once again, these benchmark scores and packaging leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, as the i9-13900K is yet to be unveiled officially.

How will Intel's i9-13900K compare to the upcoming AMD Ryzen 9 7600X?

The Ryzen 9 7650X is one of the soon-to-be-launched AMD Zen 4 processor chips that is expected to satisfy the needs of the most demanding gamers and content creators. As announced by the company, the 7650X will come with a total of 16 cores and 32 threads. The cores will run at a base clock frequency of 4.5 GHz and a maximum boost clock frequency of up to 5.7 GHz, definitely making it one of the fastest CPUs created to date.

The Raptor Lake features eight more cores than AMD's most prized processor chip. Yet, the difference in cores doesn't seem to be adding significantly to Intel's bucket. In fact, Geekbench's single-thread and multi-thread performance scores gave the 7950X a victory over the core i9-13900K.

The 7950X will launch on September 27, while the core i9-13900K is yet to be revealed. That said, informants expect Intel to release its flagship processor next month.

As of now, all information regarding Raptor Lake awaits an official nod from Intel. The company is expected to unveil the chip on September 27 at the Innovation event and potentially announce its release date. AMD will release its Zen 4 chips on the same day, letting fans understand the power of next-generation hardware for themselves.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far