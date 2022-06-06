5 best Mini-ITX cases for gaming in 2022

The Mini-ITX case is designed to house a compact motherboard while having the full functionality of a larger PC. This case does not take up space in your room or on top of your desk and will roughly be the size of a video game console. In fact, most of them are aesthetically pleasing and can easily brighten up your gaming setup without sacrificing on performance.

With the right graphics cards and processors, a lot of power can be packed into an incredibly small case. The only difficult quirk of this form factor is cooling. As it is a small space, the airflow needs to be efficient or the liquid cooling system has to be smartly designed to ensure optimal temperatures.

Top 5 Mini-ITX cases for gamers

1) Lian Li Q58 - $130

Lian Li Q58 (Image via Lian Li)

Expansion slots 4 Weight 4 KG Included fans None Dimensions 343 x 170 x 249 mm

The Lian Li Q58 is a great case that keeps all the components inside it cool with its roomy design. The case has a great build quality and is made up of steel, aluminum, and tempered glass. The side panels have hinges for easy opening without having to unscrew anything and have a fine mesh that acts as a dust filter.

The case supports a 280 mm radiator and a three-slot GPU, so you don't have to lose out on any performance. The front IO consists of one USB Type-A port and one USB Type-C port with an audio jack that supports both mic and headphones.

2) Phanteks Evolv Shift XT - $170

The case can be extended to support more cooling (Image via Phanteks)

Expansion slots 1 Weight 4.2 KG Included fans None Dimensions 371 x 173 x 211 mm

The Phanteks Evolv Shift XT is the most flexible Mini-ITX case on the market and can easily shift between cooling modes. If users are using the case in its most compact mode, a low-power build can be installed that does not require a lot of cooling. The height of the case can be cranked to house a large AIO radiator and a powerful three-slot GPU that will require a lot of efficient cooling and a larger case.

The front IO consists of one USB Type-A port and one USB Type-C port, but it does not have an audio jack. With its affordable price, it's one of the best options to go for that offers something no other manufacturer currently does.

3) Razer Tomahawk Mini-ITX - $230

Razer Tomahawk Mini-ITX (Image via Razer)

Expansion slots 3 Weight 5.8 KG Included fans None Dimensions 321 x 206 x 367 mm

The Razer Tomahawk Mini-ITX is a simple, minimal case made up of matte black plastic and glass panels on either side with RGB on the bottom. It is easy to work with, as both sides have hinges that open the panels like doors. This makes switching components and cleaning a fast and straightforward process. The case does not come with any included fans, but users can install two 120mm fans at the bottom, one at the front, and one at the back for efficient airflow. The CPU can be cooled with a 240mm AIO as well, with it being installed at the top of the case.

The Tomahawk Mini-ITX supports a triple-slot graphics card and an SFX power supply, and the Mini-ITX case is designed for comfortable cable management. The top IO comprises a microphone and headphone jack, two USB 3.0 ports, and a USB Type-C port.

4) G.Skill Z5i - $230

G.Skill Z5i (Image via G.Skill)

Expansion slots 3 Weight 5.8 kg Included fans None Dimensions 307.5 x 190 x 417.5mm

The G.Skill Z5i is a stunning Mini-ITX case that has a unique design with RGB that is easy to build in. The case's frame is made up of steel and plastic, and the front and rear are made up of brushed aluminum. The side glass panels are tinted, which gives it a sleek look that draws attention away from the cables while allowing the RGB parts of your build to shine through.

The front IO consists of one USB-Type C port and two USB 3.0 ports, but the headphone and mic jacks are unfortunately missing. A 280mm radiator can be installed at the back for CPU cooling, and a triple-slot GPU can easily fit in the case.

5) NZXT H1 V2 - $399

NZXT H1 V2 (Image via NZXT)

Expansion slots 2 Weight 7.6 KG Included fans Liquid CPU cooler included Dimensions 405 x 196 x 196 mm

The NZXT H1 V2 is a top-notch Mini-ITX case that does not compromise on any features. The case comes with a 140mm AIO liquid cooler for the CPU and an already installed SFX-L 750W 80 Plus Gold power supply with a PCIe x16 Gen4 compatible riser card (if you want to route the GPU and place it in a different position).

The front IO consists of 2x USB ports, one USB Type-C, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The $400 price point is justified with its included components and incredibly well-designed internals that make it easy to work with since all the cables have already been routed.

