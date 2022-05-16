5 best budget PC cabinets with RGB lighting

The best PC cabinets have all the ports, great airflow, and enough space to show off your components in the most stylish way. Also, having RGB to light up your PC while gaming is the cherry on top.

Today's manufacturers have a tendency to put RGB lighting onto everything to give their product more of a "gamer" feel, which is great for people who prefer it, and for those who don't, there is always a non-RGB option.

While looking for an RGB cabinet, you need to ensure that it has enough space to house your components, has good airflow, and has software that can control all the lighting in the case.

This article will list the best RGB cabinets you can buy under a budget.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 budget RGB cabinets

1) AeroCool Cylon RGB Mid Tower - $53

AeroCool Cylon RGB (Image via Amazon)

Form Factor Mid-Tower Motherboard Support ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Weight 4.5 KG Drive Bays 5x 2.5-inch, 2x 3.5-inch Included Fans 1x 120mm

This cabinet is a great budget option with all the requirements of a PC chassis. It's made of matte black and gray plastic, which is divided with a diagonal RGB line that has 13 lighting modes, and it also comes in white color.

With support for air cooling at the top, from, and rear, it will stay cool with the right fan setup, which also has support for a 120mm liquid cooling radiator. It is also easy to maintain and clean as it has magnetic dust filters to keep the insides dust-free.

This functional budget PC case caters to all basic needs and can house components of most sizes.

2) NZXT H210i - $99

NZXT H210i (Image via Amazon)

Form Factor Mini-ITX Motherboard Support Mini-ITX Weight 5.9 KG Drive Bays 4x 2.5-inch, 1x 3.5-inch Included Fans 2x 120mm

The best budget mini-ITX cabinet with features that make it stand out from the competition comes in three color combinations: matte white and black, matte black, and matte black and red. It has two RGB LED strips running inside, with a Smart Device V2 that has a microprocessor to control RGB and the fans. This makes it incredibly convenient to change light and fan speed on the spot.

The case has a USB 3.1 Gen2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel and a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port. It also supports custom or closed-loop liquid cooling and a cable routing kit with pre-installed channels and straps. This is the best option for a mini-ITX case if you are under a budget.

3) Corsair iCUE 220T RGB - $109

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB (Image via Amazon)

Form Factor Mid-Tower Motherboard Support ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Weight 6.5 KG Drive Bays 2x 2.5-inch, 2x 3.5-inch Included Fans 3x 120mm

The Corsair iCUE 220T is a compact ATX cabinet with a unique aesthetic that has excellent airflow. It is structured to improve system cooling with a steel grill front panel for optimal air intake and has three installed RGB fans for best cooling. Corsair advertises this as a "Smart Case" as it has an RGB controller with various lighting effects, which can be controlled using the iCUE software.

It has removable dust filters all around the case, which keeps the system clean and neat and can house a liquid cooler, but it will need some extra cable management since it is a compact case.

4) Cooler Master MasterBox MB520 RGB - $122

Cooler Master MasterBox MB520 RGB (Image via Cooler Master)

Form Factor Mid-Tower Motherboard Support ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Weight 6.9 KG Drive Bays 6x 2.5-inch, 2x 3.5-inch Included Fans 4x 120mm

This is the most valuable cabinet as it comes with the best price-to-feature ratio. With four 120mm RGB fans, three at the back and one at the front, tempered glass, and RGB and fan controller, it has the most useful features. The case has a sleek design with excellent thermal performance as it has large intakes on each side of the front panel and additional ventilation on the top panel.

Cable management is convenient as it has GFX cable routing in the PSU shroud grommet to directly connect cables to the motherboard instead of routing it from the back, and the extra slack can be hidden under. With edge-to-edge tempered glass side panels, all the RGB inside can be admired while gaming.

5) Lian Li LANCOOL II MESH RGB - $129

Lian Li LANCOOL II MESH RGB (Image via Lian Li)

Form Factor Mid-Tower Motherboard Support ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Weight 12 KG Drive Bays 6x 2.5-inch, 3x 3.5-inch Included Fans 3x 120mm

A sleekly designed cabinet with two-sided tempered glass that can easily be opened to change components without much hassle. This comes with three front-panel RGB fans that intake air that can be controlled with buttons on the front panel itself. It has advanced cooling support with a mesh design on the front panel, honeycomb vents, and more mesh on the bottom left, keeping dust out and cool air in.

This is a budget case that feels premium with top features. It can support up to nine drives, which is rare to find in a case at this price and is available in black and white and has a snow edition that has an off-white design.

