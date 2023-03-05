5 best AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D PC builds under $2500

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a chip from their recently announced flagship 7000X3D series chips. This series has three chips: Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and 7950X3D, which has the newly improved 3D V-caching technology.

Both the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and 7900X3D processors will be accessible on February 28. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D appears to have been somewhat delayed and will be available on April 6.

The least expensive of the three recently released CPUs is the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D's spiritual descendant was the industry's first processor to include brand-new 3D V-caching technology.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a strong processor that won't break the bank if you want to build a new future-proof computer. Excellent performance makes this processor a terrific option for video editing, gaming, and other demanding applications.

1) High-end build with AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

MPG GUNGNIR 110R WHITE (Image via MSI)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Motherboard: GIGABYTE B650 AORUS PRO AX AM5 LGA 1718 AMD B650 ATX Motherboard

RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-6000 CL36

Cooler: Deepcool LS520 high-performance 240 mm AIO cooler

PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 TT Premium 850W 80+ Gold Certified Fully-Modular ATX

Storage: Western Digital WD Blue SN570 NVMe M.2 2280 1TB PCI-Express 3.0 x4, NVMe v1.4

Video card: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

Case: MSI MPG Gungnir 110R

This build approaches all tasks, from gaming to video editing, in a balanced manner. Combine AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D with AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT for the best all-around build.

The Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 TT Premium 850W should provide more than enough power for the entire setup, leaving opportunities for improvements in the future.

2) A build with GeForce RTX 3080

LIAN LI Lancool 216 RGB Build (Image via pcpartpicker)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Motherboard: GIGABYTE B650 AORUS PRO AX AM5 LGA 1718 AMD B650 ATX Motherboard

RAM: G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 5200

Cooler: Deepcool LS520 high-performance 240 mm AIO cooler

PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 TT Premium 850W 80+ Gold Certified Fully-Modular ATX

Storage: Western Digital WD Blue SN570 NVMe M.2 2280 1TB PCI-Express 3.0 x4, NVMe v1.4

Video card: GIGABYTE Vision OC GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GDDR6X PCI Express 4.0 ATX Video Card GV-N3080VISION OC-10GD (rev. 2.0) (LHR)

Case: Lian Li LANCOOL 216 ATX Mid Tower

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU is available for a high-end setup for less than $2500. The motherboard is a GIGABYTE B650 AORUS PRO. The setup also includes top-of-the-line DDR5 memory from G.SKILL.

There is also a Deepcool LS520 high-performance 240 mm AIO cooler to enhance cooling. This build uses the 850W PSU, and the parts are kept in a Lian Li LANCOOL 216 ATX Mid Tower.

3) Gaming-focused build with RTX 4070 Ti

The Fractal Design Meshify C (Image via Fractal)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Motherboard: GIGABYTE B650 AORUS PRO AX AM5 LGA 1718 AMD B650 ATX Motherboard

RAM: G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 5200

Cooler: Deepcool LS520 high-performance 240 mm AIO cooler

PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 TT Premium 850W 80+ Gold Certified Fully-Modular ATX

Storage: Western Digital WD Blue SN570 NVMe M.2 2280 1TB PCI-Express 3.0 x4, NVMe v1.4

Video card: MSI Gaming (MSI) GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GDDR6X PCI Express 4.0 Video Card RTX 4070 Ti GAMING X TRIO 12G

Case: Fractal Design Meshify C

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor nicely serves high-end gaming. The chip may give an excellent framerate at 4K resolution when used with the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

The CPU and the GIGABYTE B650 AORUS PRO motherboard make for an excellent low-cost 4K gaming setup combined with DDR5 RAM.

Moreover, an 850W power supply and a chic Fractal Design Meshify C casing are included.

4) A Productivity Build with RX 6950 XT

The Hyte Y60 chassis (Image via Newegg)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Motherboard: ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-E GAMING WIFI 6E Socket AM5 (LGA 1718) Ryzen 7000 ATX gaming motherboard ATX

RAM: G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 5200

Cooler: Deepcool LS520 high-performance 240 mm AIO cooler

PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 TT Premium 850W 80+ Gold Certified Fully-Modular ATX

Storage: Western Digital WD Blue SN570 NVMe M.2 2280 1TB PCI-Express 3.0 x4, NVMe v1.4

Video card: MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB GDDR6 PCI Express 4.0 Video Card RX 6950 XT GAMING X TRIO 16G

Case: Hyte Y60

This build is a beast as a productivity build, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, which excels in the content creation field. The chip may produce a high FPS at 4K resolution when used with the MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT.

Along with DDR5 RAM, the ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-E GAMING WIFI 6E motherboard and CPU provide a reliable, low-cost 4K gaming setup. A sleek Hyte Y60 and an 850W power supply are also included.

5) A complete future-proof build with Radeon RX 7900 XTX

The Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo (Image via Lian Li)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Motherboard: GIGABYTE B650 AORUS PRO AX AM5 LGA 1718 AMD B650 ATX Motherboard

RAM: G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 5200

Cooler: Deepcool LS520 high-performance 240 mm AIO cooler

PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 TT Premium 850W 80+ Gold Certified Fully-Modular ATX

Storage: Western Digital WD Blue SN570 NVMe M.2 2280 1TB PCI-Express 3.0 x4, NVMe v1.4

Video card: ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB GDDR6 PCI Express 4.0 ATX Video Card

Case: Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo

We chose the top-of-the-line GPU for an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D setup that makes no concessions. It is connected to a top-tier MSI motherboard and Gskill DDR5 memory sticks.

Keeping the processor's temperature under control, the Deepcool LS720 is a fantastic option. The high-end ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card is the GPU we chose for this project.

The system is housed in the Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo gaming case and is powered by a Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 TT Premium 850W power supply.

