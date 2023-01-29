5 best cases that can fit an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 FE

The global leader Nvidia launched its latest and greatest graphics card, the RTX 4090, in late 2022. The GeForce RTX 4090 is a beast that can run almost anything on a PC. However, with its powerful performance comes its huge size.

If you already have the 4090 or you're planning to purchase it, you'll most likely need a different case to fit it. Most traditional cases are not big enough to fit the RTX 4090. Overall, a good case ensures better cable management, ventilation, and, most importantly, a good-looking setup.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinion and contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

Ranking cases from Thermaltake, Corsair, and more for Nvidia RTX 4090

1) Corsair obsidian 1000D ($499) (Best option)

The Corsair 1000D features a unique dual-system layout, which allows you to build two systems in one case. This can be very useful for streamers and content creators who must run multiple workstations simultaneously. The case also comes with a built-in power supply cover, which keeps your power supply and cables hidden, providing a clean and organized look

There is room for 18 fans and radiators up to 480 millimeters inside this case. Also, there is no need to worry about installing radiators, thanks to the sliding trays. This case also allows you to install a complete EATX motherboard, including a mounting tray for the GPU. Additionally, it supports water cooling as well, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a high-end gaming PC case that can handle the RTX 4090.

2) Torrent case from Fractal ($220) (Better Airflow)

For a giant like the Nvidia RTX 4090, a big case is not enough. Apart from the vast size, it is also important that the GPU gets proper ventilation inside the case. Keeping that in mind, the Torrent case from Fractal might be the most suitable option. It has two 180mm pre-installed fans on the front and three 140mm fans at the bottom to ensure maximum airflow throughout the system.

Both sides, top and front, are removable, and it also has support for radiators of up to 420mm, which makes it perfect for liquid cooling builds. With all these features, the Fractal Torrent case is a great choice for those looking for a high-quality, stylish, and versatile case for the RTX 4090.

Buy from Amazon.

3) Lian Li - O11 Dynamic EVO ($299) (More Flexibility)

If you want a more flexible PC case to fit in your brand new Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU, you can go for the Lian Li - O11 Dynamic EVO. This mid-tower case is fully reversible and has plenty of different ways to place the GPU inside. Horizontally, it can fit up to 422mm GPUs, which is plenty enough space for the RTX 4090.

Additionally, this case also comes with a verticle kit or mount if you want to adjust the GPU in a different manner. On top of that, it supports three radiators of up to 360mm and a total of 10 fans. The removable I/O panel can also be placed in several sizes for easy accessibility.

You can find it on Amazon.

4) Thermaltake Core P8 ($289) (Affordable alternative to Obsidian 1000D)

Another great option for the Nvidia RTX 4090 is the Thermaltake Core P8, which is 660mm in height, 260mm in width, and 626mm in depth. On the outside, it has fully removable 4mm thick glass windows, and on the inside, it supports 17 fans. You can also fit CPU coolers up to 180mm and EATX motherboards easily.

You'll also get all the necessary ports on the front I/O panel for external connectivity, such as Type-C, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0. This could be the best alternative option for the Corsair Obsidian 1000D case, making it a perfect fit for the Nvidia RTX 4090.

Make sure to check it out on Amazon.

5) Cosmos C700M ($779) (Premium case)

The last one on the list is Cosmos C700M by Coolermaster. This might be the most premium and sleekest case on the list for your new Nvidia RTX 4090. Motherboards with eight expansion slots are compatible, including Mini ITX, Micro ATX, and EATX.

Also, at the top, there is an I/O panel for all the necessary ports, including fan control and ARGB control button. Lastly, you can fit radiators of up to 420mm for effective cooling. If you want the most premium style and a cool case for your RTX 4090 setup, then you should go with this.

Check it out on Amazon.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 FE is a powerful graphics card that requires a spacious and well-ventilated case to ensure optimal performance. The above-mentioned cases are all great choices that can accommodate the 4090 FE and provide solid cooling and next-gen design.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes