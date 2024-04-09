Usually, 13-inch laptops are designed for work and productivity. That's why they are ultra-thin and light, making them portable and easy to carry to the office. But that doesn't mean they can't be used for gaming. In fact, they're ideal devices for gamers who are always on the move. For them, compact 13-inch laptops are a godsend and are gaining popularity.

However, their thin and compact internal space prohibits them from having large GPUs meant to play heavier games, but a select few are perfect for this.

This article features the five best 13-inch laptops for gaming.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best 13-inch laptops for gaming

1) ASUS ROG X13 - $2,499

ASUS ROG Flow X13 with XG Mobile (Image via ASUS)

This ROG X13 is the most powerful gaming laptop to date. It features top-of-the-line specs, including the Ryzen 7000 series CPU and RTX 4070, in an ultra-compact body. Moreover, the XG Mobile connector allows you to connect an external GPU to this laptop for even better performance, making it one of the best 13-inch laptops.

So, if you ever feel like the RTX 4070 is letting you down, connect the ROG X13 to an RTX 4090 Laptop GPU and unlock even more performance.

Pros

QHD+ resolution.

Up to 165 Hz.

The Ryzen 9 chipset is a beast.

RTX 4070 is capable of running any game.

Cons

There's a hefty price tag on the laptop.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Display 13.4-inch QHD+ display with 16:10 ratio CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU NVIDIA RTX 4070 with up to 60W TDP Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Battery 75 WH

2) ASUS ROG Z13 - $1,749

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 with a touch display (Image via ASUS)

The ROG Z13 is a 2-in-1 laptop version of the ROG X13. Instead of the regular clamshell design, the ROG Z13 opts for a tablet design with a detachable keyboard for added portability. There's also a kickstand to hold the tablet upright in a comfortable position.

You can connect your wireless controller and play all your favorite games. You can also connect an Nvidia 4090 with the XG Mobile connector on this tablet just like the ROG X13.

Pros

QHD+ resolution with 16:10 aspect ratio

Up to 165Hz

XG Mobile support

4060 laptop GPU is a great

Cons

Thermal performance is not as good as the ROG X13

Quick specs

Specifications Details Display 13.4-inch QHD+ display with 16:10 ratio CPU Intel Core i9 13900H GPU NVIDIA RTX 4060 with up to 65W TDP Memory 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Battery 56WH

3) Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 - $1,345

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 (Image via Lenovo)

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 is one of the best 13-inch laptops. However, this laptop doesn't have a dedicated GPU like the other two models, but don't let that discourage you, as this laptop's integrated GPU is the Radeon 780M, which can run many AAA games at medium to high settings with 30+ FPS.

This includes games like Cyberpunk, God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, and The Witcher 3 Next-gen. For competitive games, you can achieve 60+ FPS, making it among the best 13-inch laptops for gaming.

Pros

It has an option for both touch and non-touch display.

Powerful iGPU for competitive games.

Its HDR is quite bright.

HDR performance is on point.

Cons

60 FPS is not possible in modern AAA games.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Display 13.3-inch FHD+ display with 16:10 aspect ratio CPU AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 7840U GPU Radeon 780M Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5 6400MHz Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Battery 54.7 WH

4) MacBook Air 13 M3 - $1099

Apple MacBook Air 13 with near bezel-less display (Image via Apple)

The newer MacBooks with Apple Silicon have garnered much attention over the past few years due to their superb performance in both productivity and gaming. The MacBook Air are some of the best 13-inch laptops for gaming and the new M3 chipset has further boosted its gaming capabilities.

The new chip can now play AAA games like Resident Evil Village with 60 FPS at medium to high graphics. However, since the MacBook Air M3 has a small body and no fan, the FPS may drop over time, and a constant 60 FPS may not be possible. But lower the resolution from 1664P to 1080P, and you will regain a lot of FPS back.

Pros

It has a QHD+ resolution.

It can be configured with 24GB of unified memory.

High-speed NVMe SSD.

Powerful iGPU.

Cons

It’s quite costly.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Display 13.6-inch QHD+ display with 16:10 aspect ratio CPU Apple M3 8-Core CPU GPU Apple M3 10-Core GPU Memory Up to 24GB of unified memory Storage Up to 2TB Battery 52.6WH

5) Framework Laptop 13 (AMD Ryzen series) - $1049

Framework Laptop 13 Ryzen Edition with its upgradable components (Image via Framework)

Framework laptops have made a big name for being the most repairable. To top it off, almost every part of the laptop can be replaced or exchanged, making it a great option for future upgradability.

With the new Framework Laptop 13, there's also an option for an AMD Ryzen processor with the same Radeon 780M iGPU as the ThinkPad X13 laptop. So, expect similar gaming performance. In the future, you can upgrade to a new AMD APU platform without replacing the entire laptop.

Pros

1.5K resolution.

3:2 aspect ratio.

Radeon 780M iGPU.

Future upgradability.

Cons

It can't achieve 60 FPS in modern AAA games.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Display 13.5-inch 1.5K display with up to 3:2 aspect ratio CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7840U GPU Radeon 780M Memory 32GB Storage 1TB Battery 61WH

These are the best 13-inch laptops for gaming. Some have dedicated GPUs, while others have powerful iGPUs, both excellent contenders in their own space. These 13-inch laptops for gaming will forever change your perspective once you start using them.