Is the Apple MacBook Air M3 worth buying? 

Apple recently launched the Apple MacBook Air M3 with 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes and the newly launched in-house M3 chipset. The new Air MacBooks have the same dimensions as the previous-generation, but Apple has not provided better GPU processing power and improved audio and video support.

While there are plenty of well-designed and more powerful Windows-based laptops available on the market, Apple’s MacBook Air series is the ultimate machine for professionals or students who want a laptop with a sleek design and the best display or keyboard. However, the asking cost of any MacBook is always the main concern for a prospective buyer.

Considering that it currently costs more than $1000, it is fair to say there are cheaper MacBooks available in the market, with many older MacBook Pro models being available for similar prices during various sales. So, if you want to know if it's worth investing in the latest MacBook Air M3, this article will provide a detailed analysis to help you decide.

Note: This article is subjective, and parts of it reflect the writer's opinion.

2024's Apple MacBook Air M3 provides a higher performance quotient in 2024, but is it worth buying?

The Apple MacBook Air M3 supports Wi-Fi 6E (Image via Apple)

The list price for the Apple MacBook Air M3 starts at $1099. It is available in storage variants of up to 512GB and unified memory variants of up to 16GB. You also get two different screen size options with 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch options. Users can also choose to install different apps, such as Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, which will also add up the cost.

Features

The Apple MacBook Air M3 has a notch housing its webcam, similar to the MacBook Air M2 (Image via YouTube/The Verge)

The MacBook Air M3 is powered by Apple's in-house M3 chipset, which is an octa-core CPU and has a deca-core GPU. The base model features 8GB of unified memory and 256GB SSD, but unfortunately, you can't expand it after purchase.

All of the key features and design elements introduced in the MacBook Air M2 redesign are also present in the latest Air laptops. You get beautiful Liquid Retina displays with a 100% sRGB color gamut, an excellent Full HD FaceTime camera, superb speakers, dual Thunderbolt-USB 4 ports, and more.

The new MacBook Air M3, with its ten-core GPU architecture, supports ray tracing, which adds more realistic shadows in games with realistic details. It also supports up to two external displays, unlike the previous generation laptops, which only supported a single external display when the lid is closed.

Category Apple MacBook Air M3 (2024) Processor M3 Chipset, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU Unified RAM 8GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Display 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch Retina display with True Tone Connectivity Two Thunderbolt/USB 4 Ports, 3.5mm headphone jack Navigation Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch Trackpad Charging Upto 67W MagSafe3 fast charging

Verdict

The Apple MacBook Air M3 is one of the cheapest MacOS Sonoma laptops for people who want the best processing power for professional video editing or other graphical-related tasks. It also has a great display with superbly tuned speakers.

The MacBook Air M3 offers several perks over the Air M2, as it has increased GPU and CPU performance, faster Wi-Fi, and better microphones. Another advantage is that it supports two external displays, even when the laptop's lid is closed, which is superb for multitasking.

Its current asking price of $1099 may feel overpriced to many, but if you want that raw extra power and also game a lot, the extra $100-$150 is worth it over the M2 Air. However, if your work doesn't involve high processing power and you want a slim-lightweight laptop with similar speakers and display at a cheaper cost, the MacBook Air M2 is still a great buy at under $999 in 2024.

