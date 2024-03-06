Which Apple MacBook Air M3 version is right for you?

Apple has just introduced the MacBook Air series featuring the M3 chipset, and it appears quite impressive at first sight. The company claims that its newest release is significantly faster, boasting a 13x speed increase compared to Intel-based MacBook Air models and around 60% faster than those using the M1 chip.

What is particularly exciting is the tech giant has simultaneously launched two screen sizes for the Apple MacBook Air M3, which is a departure from their usual approach. In this piece, we will explore the specifics of the product to help you select the best option for your requirements.

Which is the best Apple MacBook Air M3 model?

Apple MacBook Air M3 is finally out (Image via Apple)

Display size

The new MacBook Air is available in 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch screen size options. Both versions carry over the popular Liquid Retina display from its predecessors. The screen has 500 nits brightness, Wide color (P3), and True Tone technology. The difference between both sizes is pixel resolution.

The smaller model of the series offers 2560x1664 pixels. On the other hand, its counterpart provides 2880x1864 pixels on the screen. Both screens look amazing, with rich colors and sharp details, even though they have different resolutions.

Performance

Both versions of the new Apple MacBook Air M3 offer similar computing specifications. Built for speed and efficiency, these laptops boast an 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU, delivering smooth performance and stunning visuals. With that said, the performance also depends on other factors, including memory and storage.

The base model offers a solid foundation with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. But for those who need more space, the system scales to a staggering 24GB of memory and 2TB of storage.

Audio

The latest Air Series with M3 SoCs (Image via Apple)

The 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 prioritizes portability with a compact form and four-speaker sound system. In contrast, the 15.3-inch model boasts a six-speaker setup with forceful bass and spatial audio capabilities, including Dolby Atmos. That means you will get a more immersive and realistic audio experience. You will also find a 3.5mm jack in both models.

Pricing

The 13.6-inch base variant of the MacBook Air with 8GB memory and 256GB storage starts at $1099. The same specs on the 15.3-inch laptop will cost $1299. Other variants have been priced at the following:

13.6-inch

8GB + 512GB: $1299

16GB + 512GB: $1499

15.3-inch

8GB + 512GB: $1499

16GB + 512GB: $1699

Final verdict

That was all the details about the latest Apple MacBook Air M3. Both variants offer impressive performance with a slight difference between them. Go for the 13.6-inch variant if mobility is your priority. However, if you seek an immersive visual experience, its bigger counterpart is better. Ultimately, the decision to pick the best variant depends on your needs, preferences, and budget.

Check out other articles:

Is the Apple MacBook Pro M3 worth buying? || Apple M3 MacBook Pro vs M2 Pro