Is it worth buying the new Apple Macbook M3 Pro? Release, price, specifications, and more explored

At Apple's "Scary Fast" event on October 30, 2023, the highly anticipated Macbook M3 Pro was finally unveiled. This was accompanied by reveals of the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chipsets.

Furthermore, the tech giant showcased three variants of the MacBook Pro: the M3-powered, the M3 Pro-powered, and the M3 Max-powered.

When given budgetary limitations, laptop selection is a complex matter where you must balance between performance capabilities, desired features, and intended use.

Following the recent releases, if you're wondering which MacBook to purchase, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 would be our recommendation.

This piece will delve deeper and assess whether the new Apple Macbook M3 Pro suits your specific requirements.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Why you should buy the Apple Macbook M3 Pro

Apple's newest MacBook M3 Pro is now available for pre-order, with a release date of November 7, 2023. It comes in both 14- and 16-inch models.

Equipped with M3 processing power, the device guarantees superior performance while providing a more inexpensive option for consumers.

The following are some of the crucial aspects that make the Macbook M3 Pro a sensible purchase:

M3 chipset

This MacBook Pro's M3 chip is quite the game-changer. It boasts a 3nm architecture, making it the first of its kind. The 25 million transistors are a whopping 5 billion more than those found in the M2 chipset. The M3 can handle an impressive 24 GB of memory and comes packed with an 8-core CPU.

The announcement of the new device might have current owners of M1 or M2 MacBook Pros considering a purchase. Is it really necessary to acquire another Apple Silicon MacBook when you already have one of the latest models? The answer hinges on how it would be utilized. Additionally, checking your wallet may come into question before deciding.

Performance

The first MacBook that will support ray tracing technology is none other than the M3. Assuming you are a MacBook gamer, you can revel in features such as dynamic caching and mesh shadowing.

Up to 60% faster rendering in Final Cut Pro, 40% faster compiling of code in Xcode, and improved spreadsheet performance of up to 40% are all claimed benefits of the MacBook Pro M3 by Apple.

An additional noteworthy claim is that this model outpaces the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 in terms of speed.

Battery life

The Macbook M3 Pro, claimed by Apple to be their most efficient release yet, surpasses their high expectations for eco-friendliness. It features a battery life that outperforms any previous model and is speculated to last up to a stunning 22 hours without requiring a recharge.

By utilizing Apple's silicon technology, this device boasts impressive power efficiency. According to the company, tasks can be completed with barely a whisper from the fans, allowing for a lengthy battery life. As a result, users can enjoy extended periods of uninterrupted activity.

Endnotes

If you're already using an Apple Silicon MacBook, don't feel obliged to upgrade to the new M3 release unless your current device is struggling. However, those who have yet to join the M1/M2 wave should consider doing so now before it's too late. These new MacBooks are quite exceptional.

Boasting improved AI capabilities, extended battery life, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing, the Apple Macbook M3 Pro is a stand-out upgrade for users of Intel MacBooks. With better performance and a brighter display, this laptop is a solid choice for those in need of an upgrade.