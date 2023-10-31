Apple M3 MacBook Pro vs. M1 MacBook Pro; Is it worth upgrading?

Apple finally unveiled the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips during their October 'Scary Fast' occasion as part of their M3 MacBook Pro collection. This latest lineup is set to launch on November 7, 2023, with several configuration selections. Some of the most advanced processors and GPU upgrades are the focal point of the novel MacBook Pro's unveiling.

It's true that the new M3 MacBook Pro opens up faster performance and enhanced capabilities, but should existing M1 MacBook Pro owners make the switch? That's the question at hand. Through this piece, we will shed light on the question of whether you should upgrade to the latest iteration, as well as delve into the variances between the two devices.

Why you should upgrade to an Apple M3 MacBook Pro from an M1 MacBook Pro

Chipset

The M3 chip in the latest iteration of the MacBook Pro takes things to the next level. This new chipset runs on the industry's first 3nm architecture. Akin to this is the remarkable leap in performance seen with the A17 chip incorporated in the iPhone 15 Pro.

This has brought hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing to the device. Apple's silicon has made this possible, as its GPU uses dynamic caching to boost performance. By using just the right amount of memory for each task, the GPU helps games achieve more realistic shadow rendering and enables them to handle more intricate scenes.

Performance

With the 13-inch M3 MacBook Pro, Apple claims there's a 60 percent performance boost compared to the MacBook Pro with M1. Ideal for demanding tasks, the company boasts that the advanced thermal system is responsible for maintaining this speed over extended periods.

Moreover, the Microsoft Excel spreadsheet performance and code compilation in Xcode both see significant speed boosts, resulting in a much more efficient workflow.

This model promises enhanced performance in Adobe Photoshop, Oxford Nanopore MinKNOW's DNA sequencing, and Adobe Premiere Pro's text-based editing, making it a preferable choice for professionals.

Thus, if you're dealing with heavy workloads and tight schedules, upgrading to the MacBook Pro equipped with the M3 Pro is an ideal choice. Apple claims it offers 40 percent faster performance than the 16-inch model with the M1 Pro.

Battery health

The M3 MacBook Pro stands out for its superior power efficiency, which is made possible by Apple's silicon technology. According to the tech giant, most activities can be completed without overheating the device, so you can barely hear the fans. This means users can enjoy a longer battery life.

Compared to the M1 MacBook Pro, the M3 MacBook Pro/Max laptops (16-inch) provide an impressive 22 hours of video playback on one charge. This significant increase can make a big difference if you frequently work while on the go.

Display

Apple claims the new MacBook Pro has the "World's best laptop display" (Image via Apple)

The display of these new MacBook Pros is particularly fascinating, with the Liquid Retina XDR display being a noteworthy attribute, providing 1000 nits of brightness that are upheld and 1600 nits at its highest point for HDR content.

Furthermore, the M3 MacBook Pro has a 20 percent increase in brightness for SDR content compared to the M1 MacBook Pro, now being presented at up to 600 nits.

Pricing

It's important to note that buying an older MacBook Pro with the M1 chipset from Apple is no longer feasible. However, alternative distributors still offer them at a discounted price of approximately $1,299.

On the other hand, the price for the M3 MacBook Pro is exceedingly reasonable, considering the significant number of specs it's offering.

Here are the standard prices for the M3 variants:

MacBook Pro with M3 (14-inch): $1599

$1599 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro (14-inch): $1999

$1999 MacBook Pro with M3 Max (14-inch) : $3199

: $3199 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro (16-inch): $2499

$2499 MacBook Pro with M3 Max (16-inch): $3499

Should you upgrade?

M3 MacBook Pro has top-notch features (Image via Apple)

When considering an upgrade for your M1 MacBook Pro, the M3 MacBook Pro lineup is a remarkable advancement in performance and capabilities. Your preference for a particular model will hinge on your financial means and distinct needs. For most people, investing in this upgrade is an advantageous decision for performance and the user experience. Ultimately, the new MacBook Pro selection is a noteworthy leap forward from its predecessor.