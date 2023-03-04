5 tips to improve the battery life of your Apple MacBook

The Apple MacBook is one of the most popular laptops in the market today, thanks to its sleek design, powerful hardware, and user-friendly interface. However, one of the biggest concerns that users have is the battery life.

While Apple laptops are known for their long uptime, it can be frustrating when the battery drains faster than expected. In this article, we'll share five tips to improve prolong the battery life of your Apple MacBook.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 methods to get more uptime from your Apple MacBook

1) Use energy-saving mode

The Energy Saver feature on your MacBook is a great way to conserve battery life. Once enabled, it will automatically adjust specific settings to reduce power usage and extend your device's uptime.

To activate it, click on the Apple icon in the menu bar, select System Preferences, click on Energy Saver, and then choose an option from the Battery tab. This will ensure that your MacBook consumes less power when running unplugged, helping you to work longer without worrying about running out of juice.

2) Reduce screen brightness

Screen brightness is one of the primary contributors to battery drain on any laptop, including your MacBook. If you're using your device in a well-lit environment, you may not require the brightness to be set to its maximum level.

Lowering it can considerably improve your MacBook's battery life. To adjust the screen brightness, press the F1 key repeatedly until it reduces to the desired level. By doing so, you'll be able to save battery power and work longer without recharging your device.

3) Turn off Bluetooth when not in use

You may not use a wireless speaker or mouse when leaving your desk. Having Bluetooth enabled is only useful if there is something to connect to. For saving battery life, it is advisable to turn it off. You can do so by selecting Bluetooth from the menu bar's Control Center icon and choosing the required option.

The only potential drawback to turning off Bluetooth is that you won't be able to use Apple's Continuity feature, which enables quick and simple information sharing between the iPhone or iPad and Mac.

4) When you are finished using an accessory, disconnect it

Unplug unwanted accessories (Image via Unsplash)

Similar to Bluetooth, you should unplug any USB-connected devices (such as flash drives) when not in use to avoid battery drain. Your uptime will be decreased if you use the MacBook's USB port to charge your smartphone or tablet while the power cord is not connected.

Unplug any devices that are not in use so that your laptop will not have to supply power to such inactive devices. Disconnecting peripherals will extend the life of your MacBook’s battery in a simple but effective way.

5) CPU usage

Activity monitor screen (Image via Sportskeeda)

The number of open programs and thus the CPU usage significantly impact battery life. It will drain quicker the more your processor is used. Chrome and Firefox are just a few of the applications that greatly utilize the CPU. When many tabs are open or websites with a lot of content (like Adobe Flash) are visited, the battery of the Mac responds accordingly.

To monitor the usage of your processor, use Activity Monitor. Each service's CPU usage will be sorted according to how much battery it uses. The most problematic apps can be found by visiting the Energy tab. To conserve battery life, close any applications that aren't being used.

If you want to use your device for an extended period of time without constantly charging it, managing the battery life is essential. The uptime of your laptop can be greatly increased by using the methods we have provided in this article.

By being mindful of these power-saving techniques, you can reduce the frequency of charging your device, increase its overall performance, and ultimately enjoy a better user experience.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes