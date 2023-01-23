How to download and install Intel Bluetooth driver for Windows 11?

If you're having difficulty downloading or installing the correct Bluetooth driver on your Intel device in Windows 11, it can be a quick and easy process with the proper instructions. Downloading and updating to the latest drivers ensures the latest features and improved device efficiency.

This guide is designed to help you understand the process and complete it successfully. Whether you're troubleshooting connection issues or just looking to update your driver, with this guide, you can download and install the latest version of the Intel driver for Windows 11 without any hassle.

Simple steps to get the latest Intel Bluetooth driver for Windows 11

Before moving further, ensure that your device has Intel's Bluetooth adapter. If you have an Intel processor, the adapter will most likely be from the same brand. However, your computer may have a Bluetooth adapter from Mediatek. Unfortunately, if this is the case, the Intel driver won't work since it is incompatible with Mediatek.

Follow the easy steps below to download and install the correct Bluetooth driver for Windows 11.

Go to Intel's Official website, and click Support on the top of the screen. Under the Drivers & Download section, click on Download Center. Now, you'll be asked to select your product. Select Wireless from there. Find the correct driver supported for Windows 11. It must be the 22.190.0 version. Once you select it, you'll be able to download it directly by clicking on Download. After downloading the driver, you'll need to navigate to the folder where the file was saved and double-click on it to start the installation process. A window will appear that will guide you through the installation process steps. Follow the instructions provided in the window to complete the installation. Finally, you'll need to restart your computer for the changes.

If you want to download the previous version of the driver, you can select them from the drop-down list. However, it is recommended to go for the latest version for the best efficiency. It's worth noting that you can follow the same steps to do the same on Windows 10 as well.

While you should be able to use your Intel device with Bluetooth functionality once your computer has restarted, if you still face any issues connecting to your device, you may need to troubleshoot the issue. This can be accomplished by opening the Device Manager and looking for any conflicts or problems with the driver.

You can also check that the settings on your computer or the device you're attempting to connect to are correct, and don't forget to check if Bluetooth is enabled on both devices.

Conclusion

Installing the correct and latest driver for your Windows 11 is necessary to ensure that your device is functioning properly and can connect to other devices without any issues. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can successfully download and install the correct driver.

Make sure to keep your drivers up-to-date to avoid connection issues and ensure you've got the latest features and improvements.

Poll : 0 votes