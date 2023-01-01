How to automatically update drivers with Intel Driver update utility?

Intel Drivers are used by the Windows operating system to interact with various hardware components. The update utility app is a simple yet effective tool to keep these up to date for optimum functioning.

We often find certain apps and software that refuse to run or crash due to a lack of driver support, leaving no end to the error messages on your screen. This means that the operating system is unable to access or interact with the hardware and run the required processes.

Automatically updating drivers with Intel Driver Update Utility

The Intel Driver Update Utility driver keeps track of existing drivers and performs timely updates to ensure the latest drivers are present in your system. It is an easy-to-use and lightweight app. You can also choose to update your drivers manually.

Here's how to access the Intel Driver Upgrade Utility to get your drivers updated:

1) Visit Intel's official website (intel.com) and search for 'Intel Driver Update Utility' in the search bar.

2) Click on 'Download' to download the free setup file for the latest version.

3) Once downloaded, open the setup file and run the installation.

4) After the installation process is complete, your PC might need to restart. After doing so, launch the app and then go to settings.

5) Find and enable the 'Automatically download and install updates when updates are available' option.

6) The Intel Driver Update Utility will now auto-update your drivers whenever updates are available. You can also find options to scan and manually install drivers too.

A brief overview of Drivers

There are different types of drivers available that perform designated functions in your system for different versions of Windows OS:

Graphics

They provide functional instructions for your GPU or graphics card and help render images on your screen. They are also known as display or video drivers. Graphics drivers are essential for running display-related processes.

Wireless

Wireless drivers are responsible for configuring your hardware with a WLAN cluster and wireless devices like WiFi. These drivers are used to integrate with wireless network adapters and allow your operating system to connect with WiFi or Bluetooth devices.

Ethernet

Ethernet drivers are necessary for wired LAN connections like optical fiber internet supply, common printers, and scanners. It also enables your PC to communicate with other devices connected to the network system.

Chipsets

The motherboard of the CPU is the central point of operation for most other hardware components connected to it like RAM, graphics card, and more. Chipset drivers coordinate operations between the motherboard and OS to help the system function to run.

Processors

CPUs generally offer certain performance levels for different processes. However, they are allowed to go beyond the standard settings to provide higher functionalities. Processor drivers can help us do just that by overclocking and underclocking the processors.

Memory and Storage

These drivers help manage external and internal storage operations between the OS and the hardware. It is also associated with the reading and writing functions of short and long-term memories. Many other dedicated drivers for special functions are also available and can be downloaded from Intel's website.

If you make sure to follow all the step-by-step instructions, your PC will be ready to stay updated with the newest drivers. However, the app launches on start-up and runs in the background.

If you want to stop it from launching, the setting can also be found within the app. With its hassle-free installation and uninstallation processes, the Intel Driver Update Utility is a handy app to have.

