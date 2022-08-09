5 best GPUs for gaming in 2022 (and 5 things to keep in mind while buying one)

A gaming PC needs a strong GPU to run the latest AAA games in the highest settings without stuttering and lagging. The best graphics cards offer it all, including ray-tracing, 4K resolution, high frame rates, and smooth multi-monitor setups.

It is currently the best time to invest in one, with the graphics card shortage seemingly coming to an end for various reasons. This includes the nosedive in cryptocurrency prices, which has discouraged miners.

Most of the graphics cards on the market are at their official prices. Users should take advantage of the situation before prices surge unexpectedly.

The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT and 4 other great GPUs that can run games smoothly at the highest resolutions

1) AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT - $999

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (Image via AMD)

RDNA cores 5120 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1825 - 2250 MHz Memory 16GB GDDR6 @ 512 GB/s TFLOPs 46.08

AMD's alternative to Nvidia RTX 3090 is cheaper and offers almost on-par performance. It is a great option to run games in 4K without lag. When overclocked, it can offer performance as good as the RX 6950 XT while being $100 cheaper.

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is a power-efficient graphics card with a TDP of 300W and also runs cool, which helps it remain quite even at heavy loads.

2) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti - $1,119

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (Image via Nvidia)

CUDA Cores 10,240 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1365 - 1665 MHz Memory 12 GB GDDR6X @ 912.4 GB/s TFLOPs 34.10

This is one of the best-performing graphics cards on the market and is also reasonably priced. It is the same size as the Nvidia RTX 3080 while improving in performance in almost all aspects.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has great thermal performance with its cleverly designed cooling, although it is quite power-hungry with a TDP of 350W.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT - $1,199

The MSI Radeon RX 6950 XT Gaming TRIO 16GB (Image via MSI)

RDNA cores 5120 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1925 - 2454 MHz Memory 16GB GDDR6 @ 576 GB/s TFLOPs 50.26

An exceptional graphics card by AMD, the Radeon RX 6950 XT offers slightly more performance than the RX 6900 XT and costs $100 more.

This graphics card improves the memory bandwidth and boost clock while also increasing the TDP by 35W. The only reason you would need to buy this GPU is if you have the money and need the best performance AMD currently has to offer.

4) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 - $1,499

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 (Image via Amazon)

CUDA cores 10,496 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1395 - 1695 MHz Memory 24GB GDDR6X @ 936.2 GB/s TFLOPs 35.58

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is a huge graphics card that does not leave any performance on the table and surprisingly runs cool. It has top-of-the-line specifications with 24GB of VRAM, which can take up the most demanding tasks like 3D rendering or gaming at 8K resolution at 60FPS.

It is $500 cheaper than its Ti version and is worth buying unless you are looking for the absolute best performance.

5) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti - $1,999

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti (Image via Nvidia)

CUDA cores 10,752 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1560 - 1860 MHz Memory 24GB GDDR6 @ 1008 GB/s TFLOPs 40

The RTX 3090 Ti is the best gaming graphics card on the market and costs a whopping $2000. It has specifications that improve on an already strong RTX 3090.

With the performance it offers, gamers will not have to upgrade their graphics card for many years as it future-proofs the system. However, it is pointless to get it for casual gaming as it is designed for the most hardcore workloads.

Things to keep in mind before buying a GPU

1) Capable PSU: One should never cheap out on a power supply unit as it ensures a steady flow of electricity to all the components. Moreover, the best GPUs have a high TDP of up to 500W, which means a PSU of 1000W is necessary to provide sufficient energy.

2) Space in chassis: This is something that many overlook when buying a new graphics card. The best GPUs are broad, thick, and lengthy, making them quite hefty. This means they may not fit in a lot of mid-tower cabinets. Before making a purchase, always check your cabinet's supported GPU dimensions.

3) Bottlenecking: To make the most of your new GPU, you must ensure that other components are not bottlenecking its performance. When a powerful graphics card is coupled with a low-end CPU, many games will suffer because the CPU is not as fast as the graphics card.

4) Cooling: Even with in-built fans, the best GPUs tend to get quite hot. The best way to tackle this problem is to make sure that your chassis has enough airflow. Users should ensure that the chassis fans are installed in the right places and are facing the right direction for efficient airflow.

5) Reference vs non-reference cards: A reference card is an original design from a manufacturer like AMD or Nvidia. In contrast, non-reference cards are re-designed and released by companies such as EVGA, ASUS, MSI, and more. Non-reference cards are usually slightly tweaked and have more performance, depending on the company.

Check with the various models of the GPU you plan to buy before making the purchase.

