How to download and install Intel Bluetooth driver for Windows 10

Wondering how to download and install the Intel Bluetooth driver on your Windows 10 system? The latest drivers from Intel are equipped with functional and security updates and hence guarantee top-notch hardware performance. It's always encouraged to keep system drivers updated to ensure the best-case scenario.

The latest Intel Bluetooth driver, version 22.190.0, has been updated to cover both Windows 10 and 11 systems. It's mandatory that users who are looking to utilize wireless Bluetooth technology to operate their systems should download an apt driver.

Luckily, the download is free and the installation takes very little time to complete. Let's take a look at the process and how to get it done easily.

A guide to get the latest Intel Bluetooth driver up and running on your Windows 10 system

Usually, drivers can be downloaded through the hardware manufacturers' websites. They usually make it a priority to deploy regular security and general updates for their devices.

If your laptop computer runs on an Intel processor, it is likely that its Bluetooth adapter is also from Intel. A custom-built PC, on the other hand, may feature an adapter from a different manufacturer like Mediatek. Unfortunately, the Intel Bluetooth driver is only compatible with Intel adapters.

Here's how you can download and install the Intel Bluetooth driver:

Visit intel.com and click on the Support tab. Select Download Center. Now, you can use the automatic download tool for convenience. Otherwise, you can choose to manually download the driver. To manually locate the latest Bluetooth driver, click on the Wireless option under Select your product. Scroll and look for the "Intel® Wireless Bluetooth® for Windows® 10 and Windows 11" option. Click on it to open the download page. Make sure the version selected is that of the latest available driver. You can use the drop-down box to check. Under Available Downloads, click on the "Download BT-22.190.0-32-64UWD-Win10-Win11.exe" button to initiate download. Wait for the download to complete. In the meantime, uninstall the current Bluetooth driver version, if any. You can do so from the Device Manager app. Locate the driver under the Bluetooth section, right-click on it, and select Uninstall device. Once the download is complete and you have uninstalled the old driver, double-click on the .exe file that you downloaded to initiate installation. Follow the instructions and perform a system restart.

If you are looking to install an older Intel Bluetooth driver version, you can use the version drop-down list to choose from two other options: 22.180.0 and 22.170.0. That said, it is recommended to download the latest Intel Bluetooth driver to avoid complications.

Does the latest Intel Bluetooth driver version support all Intel Bluetooth adapters?

As per official documentation, the latest Intel Bluetooth driver may not support some Intel adapters. Here's a list of supported devices:

Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 PCIe Card

Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1690 (i s)

Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 (i s)

Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (x w)

Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (i s)

Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 (x w)

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX203

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX101

Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+)

Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168

Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165

Intel® Dual Band Wireless-N 7265

Intel® Wireless-N 7265

Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265

Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260

Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 Desktop Kit

Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265

Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 9260 Industrial IoT Kit

Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 9260 Embedded IoT Kit

Intel® Wireless-AC 9260

Intel® Wireless-AC 9461

Intel® Wireless-AC 9462

Intel® Wireless-AC 9560

Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)

Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+)

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Gig+)

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) Desktop Kit

You can check for your Bluetooth adapter model from the Device Manager app on Windows.

