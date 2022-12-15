5 best TWS earbuds in 2022

True Wireless Stereo, or TWS, is an audio technology that uses Bluetooth to transmit sound without the need for wires or cords. The result is an effortless and seamless media consumption experience.

More and more products have been using TWS technology, especially earbuds. However, not all TWS earbuds are equal in terms of design, battery life, sound quality, and overall experience.

This article lists five of the best TWS earbuds you can get in 2022 to satisfy all your audio needs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), and other great TWS earbuds to buy in 2022

1) Nothing Ear 1

When it comes to earbuds that stand out from the rest of the competition, nothing (no pun intended) beats the Ear 1. The product has active noise cancelation and excellent 11.6mm drivers, which means there is no compromise when it comes to audio quality.

If you already own a Nothing Phone 1, the Ear 1 earbuds are the perfect accessory to get this holiday season. They provide up to five hours of playtime. If users run out of battery, they can easily charge them wirelessly.

2) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

When it comes to TWS earbuds, one cannot go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Whether you're listening to music or consuming video media, these earbuds will never disappoint.

With 24-bit Hi-Fi sound and 360 surround audio technology, the Buds 2 Pro provides top-notch sound quality and an immersive experience. The comfortable fit ensures users can go long hours without hurting their ears. Its three high SNR (Signal-to-Noise Ratio) microphones and ANC capabilities eliminate all exterior noise so that users' communication isn't affected by the environment they are in.

3) Sony WF-1000XM4

With the WF-1000XM4, Sony continues its legacy of delivering quality audio devices to its consumers. The special 6mm drivers on these earbuds can produce sounds unlike any other product in this price range.

The WF-1000XM4 comes with an Integrated Processor V1 capable of superior noise cancelation. These TWS earbuds can be used comfortably throughout the day as they come with a 24-hour listening time (eight hours of charge in the buds and 16 hours of charge in the case) and an IPX4 rating.

4) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Apple's latest third-generation AirPods come with significant battery upgrades over their predecessors. The earbuds provide up to six hours of listening time per charge and 30 hours of listening time with the charging case. The personalized spatial audio with dynamic head-tracking technology delivers an immersive experience irrespective of the media content the user consumes.

The Apple third-generation AirPods are capable of producing amazing audio quality, and the Force sensor eases the management of all such media. The stem is also 33% shorter than the AirPods (2nd generation), which makes it lighter and more compact. Additionally, the earbuds are IPX4 water-resistant, which means they can withstand anything from rain to heavy exercise.

5) Beats Fit Pro

The Beats Fit Pro is perfect for people who do extensive workouts. These earbuds fit perfectly and don't slide off, even during high-intensity movements. They come with integrated winged tips that prevent them from falling off.

The Beats Fit Pro provides the perfect amount of bass and has amazing noise cancelation. The only disadvantage of using these earbuds is the controls. The product lacks a dedicated volume rocker, which can be a turn-off for a few users.

