All Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 deals revealed

It's raining deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale season. Most of the prominent retailers are running massive discounts on tech elements. Apple products, in particular, have been massively discounted.

Almost all Apple products, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and accessories, are currently on sale. The deals are lucrative. Users can save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars this weekend.

The products will return to their original prices as soon as the Black Friday promotion period ends. Thus, it is recommended that buyers snag them as soon as possible.

A guide to securing the best deals on Apple products this Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale

Deals on MacBooks

1) 2020 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip (was $999, now $799)

The 2020 Macbook Air (Image via Amazon)

The 2020 Macbook Air with the M1 chip still holds up pretty well in most casual workloads. It packs a stellar display, long battery life, and a well-performing processor. Thus, this device might be the best choice for students.

This laptop is being offered for $799 instead of its traditional $999 on Amazon this Black Friday.

2) 2022 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip (was $1,199, now $1,049)

The 2022 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air (Image via Amazon)

The 2022 Apple Macbook Air is a refresh of the model listed above. It packs slight changes in design cues, including the iconic notch and an improved M2 chip.

While this new laptop generally sells for $1,199, it is currently being offered for $1,049 on Amazon.

3) 2022 14-inch Apple Macbook Pro (was $1,999, now $1,599)

The 2022 14-inch Apple Macbook Pro (Image via Best Buy)

The 2022 14-inch Apple Macbook Pro is a powerhouse. It can reliably be used for most heavy workloads like 3D design and video editing. The device packs the M1 Pro chip with 16 GB of unified memory and a 512 GB SSD.

While the device generally sells for a hefty $1,999, it has been massively discounted to $1,599 on Best Buy this Black Friday.

4) 16-inch Apple Macbook Pro (was $2,499, now $1,999)

The 16-inch Apple Macbook Pro (Image via Best Buy)

The 16-inch Apple Macbook Pro is armed with the M1 pro chip. It comes with 16 GB of unified memory and a 512 GB SSD like the model listed above. However, it has more screen real estate than the 14-inch model.

While the device generally sells for $2,499, it has been discounted to just $1,999 on Best Buy this Black Friday.

Deals on Apple Watch

1) 2nd gen Apple Watch SE (was $249, now $229)

The 2nd gen Apple Watch SE (Image via Amazon)

The Apple Watch SE is a budget smartwatch lineup from the company. These smartwatches have significantly fewer features but are enough for regular users who just want to track their vitals.

The 2nd gen edition of this wearable generally sells for $249. In the ongoing Black Friday sale, it has been discounted to $229 on Amazon.

2) Apple Watch Ultra (was $799, now $739)

The Apple Watch Ultra (Image via Amazon)

The Apple Watch Ultra is the company's flagship wearable option. It was recently introduced at this Fall's Apple event. it packs advanced workout tracking tech and can even detect falls and car crashes thanks to its advanced gyroscope.

While Apple initially launched it for $799, users can pick it up for $739 on Amazon this Black Friday.

Deals on iPads

1) 2021 10.2-inch iPad 64 GB (was $329, now $269.99)

The 2021 10.2-inch iPad 64 GB (Image via Amazon)

The 10.2-inch iPad from last year is a solid option for casual users. The tablet packs a retina display with True Tone, which makes it a great device for content consumption.

While the divide generally sells for $329, it has been discounted to $269.99 on Amazon this Black Friday.

2) 2022 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5th gen 256 GB (was $749, now $711.99)

The 2022 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5th gen (Image via Amazon)

The 5th generation 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air is a mild refresh to the above design. The device packs an Apple M1 chip, 256 GB of storage, and an impeccable retina display that can output a wide range of DCI-P3 colors.

While the device traditionally sells for $749, it has been discounted to $711.99 on Amazon this Black Friday.

Deals on AirPods

1) AirPods Pro Gen 1 (was $249, now $159.99)

The AirPods Pro Gen 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Apple AirPods Pro packs stellar audio quality, active noise cancelation, spatial audio, and long battery life. The earbuds have been replaced with the 2nd gen variants launched earlier this year, but they still deliver unmatched listening experiences.

While the devices generally sell for $249, they have been discounted to just $159.99 on Verizon's store page this Black Friday.

2) AirPods Pro Gen 2 (was $249, now $199.99)

The AirPods Pro Gen 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 2nd gen AirPods Pro has taken the already successful formula and improved it in every possible dimension. Everything from the listening experience to the carrying case has been worked on. This delivers a product like no other.

While these earbuds are priced at $249.99, they can be picked up for $199.99 in the ongoing Black Friday sale on Verizon's official product stage.

Deals on Apple accessories

1) AirTag 4-pack (was $99, now $79.99)

The Apple AirTags (Image via Apple)

The Apple AirTags are capable tracking devices that can help users track their belongings. They work seamlessly with other Apple devices. The manufacturer has armed each device with a battery that will last for over a year.

Generally, they cost $25 each. However, at the ongoing Black Friday sale, users can pick up the 4-pack for just $80 on Amazon.

2) MagSafe Chargers (was $39.99, now $29.99)

Apple MagSafe Chargers (Image via Apple)

The MagSafe chargers enable users to wirelessly charge their iPhones. Apple has designed these chargers to be as efficient and minimalist as possible. They do not leave a massive footprint on users' tables.

While the charger generally costs $40, buyers can save $10 this Black Friday if they pick them up from Verizon's store.

3) Apple MagSafe Battery Pack (was $98.99, now $74.24)

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack (image via Apple)

The Apple MagSafe battery pack is a portable wireless charger for the iPhone. The device has a battery capacity of 1,460 mAh and cannot fully charge the iPhone 14.

Moreover, the power bank stops charging the iPhone once it reaches 90% battery capacity. The best part about the device is that it turns into a makeshift MagSafe charger when plugged into a wall outlet.

Traditionally, this gadget sells for $98.99. However, at the ongoing Black Friday sale, it has been discounted to $74.24.

