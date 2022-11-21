5 best gaming mouse pad deals at Black Friday 2022 Sale

Black Friday deals are live across most online stores with a wide range of products on sale, making it a great time to grab gaming mouse pads.

Mouse pads are some of the most underestimated gaming peripherals that are usually overlooked, but can play a fairly important part in gaming. It may save the user from accidental mouse movements as well as help achieve an important flick to win matches.

Listed below are five mousepads that should help gamers with smoother gameplay.

A look at 5 of the best gaming mouse pad deals at the Black Friday 2022 sale

5) Corsair MM350 PRO Premium

The Corsair MM350 pro premium gaming mouse pad (Image via Amazon)

The Corsair MM350 Pro is a mouse pad made from fabric. It is stain-resistant and spill-proof, making it easy to clean and remove stains. The MM350 Pro has been stitched to avoid fraying and increase durability. It also has an anti-skid textured rubber base to secure the mouse pad in place.

The Extended XL size of the mouse pad is available for $19.99 on Amazon for a limited period.

4) HyperX Fury S-Pro

The HyperX Fury S - Pro gaming mouse pad (Image via Amazon)

The HyperX Fury S-Pro is another gaming mouse pad made from fabric and comes with a rubber base to prevent it from slipping. It is also densely woven to provide pinpoint accuracy and has anti-fray stitched edges to avoid peeling, hence making it a durable option.

The Small and X-Large sizes are available for $14.95 on Amazon.

3) Glorious Stealth Edition

The Glorious Stealth Edition mouse mat/pad (Image via Amazon)

The Glorious Stealth Edition has a fabric top and a rubber base which helps prevent sliding or unintentional movement of the mouse pad. It comes with an anti-fray stitch frame to increase its life span and also has a smooth cloth surface that makes it great for maintaining speed and control during gaming.

The mouse pad comes in seven sizes ranging from $13.23 for the Large size to $41.47 for the 3XL extended size.

2) SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface

The SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface mouse pad (Image via Amazon)

The SteelSeries QcK gaming surface is a cloth mouse pad that is optimized for both low and high DPI mouse tracking to provide pinpoint accuracy. The mouse pad has anti-fray stitching to increase durability and avoid peeling.

Its micro-woven surface secures the mouse pad in place and is easily washable, making it a great choice for long-term usage.

The mouse pad is available in three sizes ranging from $11.99 for Medium size to $21.81 for XL.

1) Razer Gigantus v2

The Razer Gigantus v2 gaming mouse pad (Image via Amazon)

Offering more space for mouse movement, the Razer Gigantus v2 is a fabric-covered pad that is perfect for gamers. It has a micro-textured surface for precise accuracy and is made up of natural foam rubber to help keep the mouse pad in place.

The only drawback of the product is that it isn't stitched, which may result in fraying, thereby reducing its durability.

The mouse pad is available in four sizes that range from $9.99 for Medium size to $49.99 for 3XL.

