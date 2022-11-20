5 best wireless gaming mouse deals at Black Friday 2022 sale

Looking to upgrade to a wireless gaming mouse? Popular retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are presently offering early Black Friday deals on popular gaming mice from Logitech, HyperX, and Razer, along with many other brands.

A precise and accurate gaming mouse is an essential part of the setup when playing video games on desktops or laptops. While the trusty wired mouse has done its part over the last few decades, wireless gaming mice have been designed to offer better reliability and intrigue gamers due to their wire-free and feather-like build.

Here are the top wireless gaming mouse deals one can grab this Black Friday

5) Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT

Price after discount: $139.99

Looking to purchase a lightweight professional gaming mouse this Black Friday? Logitech G Pro x Superlight is one of the best gaming mice, delivering a powerful and lag-free esports experience through its Hero 25K sensor and long battery life. Weighing just 63 grams, the Pro x Superlight is exactly what its name suggests.

The minimally-designed gaming mouse is presently available at a 13% discount on Amazon. Other platforms aren't offering any early Black Friday deals on the Pro x Superlight, but it's possible they may list new discounts in the days to come.

4) SteelSeries Aerox 9 wireless

Price after discount: $109.44

The SteelSeries Aerox 9 is a great option for those looking to buy a wireless mouse for gaming purposes. Weighing 89 grams, the Aerox 9 is one of the lightest MOBA/MMO-centric mice available and is perfect for those long gaming sessions.

Apart from the extremely precise TrueMove Air sensor, the Aerox 9 Wireless also features 18 programmable buttons with a 12-button side panel and a tilt-click scroll wheel that takes customization to a whole new level. Those wanting to shun the complexities of wires can grab this mouse at an intriguing early Black Friday discount via Amazon.

3) Corsair Champion Series Sabre RGB Pro

Price after discount: $39.99

This lightweight optical gaming mouse features an extremely precise and highly customizable 26,000 DPI MARKSMAN optical sensor, low input latency, and an incredibly comfortable design. With 50 million click-rated OMRON switches and 100% PTFE glide pads, the Corsair Champion Series Sabre wireless gaming mouse also stands out in durability.

Presently, one can grab a $70 discount on the said gaming mouse via Best Buy's Black Friday celebration. Considering the current offer and the mouse's features, the Corsair Champion Series Sabre RGB Pro is truly a gaming accessory worth considering during this pre-holiday shopping season.

2) HyperX Pulsefire Haste

Price after discount: $49.99

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste currently comes with a heavy discount on Amazon. You can grab a considerable 38% off on the original tag, making the Pulsefire Haste a steal deal among other Black Friday offers.

The Pulsefire Haste is adequately precise with its 16K optical DPI sensor and features a comfortable design. It also comes with six programmable buttons, letting players heavily customize their in-game control experience.

1) Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless gaming mouse

Price after discount: $68.50

Razer is a largely popular brand known for creating some of the most sophisticated gaming devices. Fortunately, one of Razer's best-selling gaming mice, the Viper Ultimate (Wireless), is currently available at an exciting discount of 47% via Amazon.

The Viper Ultimate is astonishingly lightweight at 74 grams and comes with a precise 20K optical sensor and dependable optical switches. It is ergonomically designed and features very low wireless latency for the best esports experience.

