Top 5 SSD deals in Black Friday 2022 sale

A solid-state drive (SSD) is a high-speed flash memory-based storage solution commonly seen in new-generation gaming consoles, laptops, and desktops. Modern solid-state drives support incredibly fast read/write speeds, which reduces latency in processing and transferring data. All kinds of PC users, especially gamers, will benefit from the advantages that a solid-state drive can provide.

Thanks to the ongoing pre-Black Friday celebrations, popular retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are offering intriguing discounts on gaming accessories, including storage devices. As a result, people looking to upgrade their current storage or introduce more portability to their systems can take advantage of some amazing deals on solid-state drives through these online stores.

Here are the top SSD deals one can grab this Black Friday

5) WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD with Heatsink

Price after discount: $139 (1TB)

Looking to upgrade from a HDD to SSD for your gaming needs? Check out Western Digital's SN850X NVMe solid-state drive, which is especially curated for the fastest gaming experience and features a heat sink to tackle high temperatures. Amazon is currently offering this accessory at a 22% discount. Moreover, this internal solid-state drive is compatible with both PC and PlayStation consoles.

Coupled with the heat sink, 4th generation PCIe connectivity, and Game Mode 2.0, the WD_Black SN850X SSD offers speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s, which guarantees the best performance and super-fast load times. One can also enjoy low latency and avoid stutters related to in-game graphics processing.

4) SAMSUNG 980 PRO Gaming solid-state drive

Price after discount: $179 (2TB)

Samsung is a pioneer when it comes to PC storage solutions. Interested readers can grab an exciting early Black Friday deal that has slashed the 980 Pro Gaming SSD's price by a whopping 53% on Amazon. The NVMe solid-state drive is compatible with both desktops and laptops, and comes equipped with PCIe 4.0 connectivity to ensure fast read/write speeds.

Samsung's 980 Pro Gaming solid-state drive supports speeds of up to 7000 MB/s and also comes with heat-management solutions to ensure high-level performance. The M.2 2280 solid-state drive showcases a compact design that's easy to connect and power-efficient.

3) Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD

Price after discount: $69.99 (1TB)

Looking to grab a budget-friendly external SSD for gaming purposes this Black Friday? You can get the Crucial X6 SSD, which is currently available at a 36% discount from its original price on Amazon. This portable solid-state drive features both smaller and larger storage variants, which are currently also available at discounts.

The Crucial X6 SSD features a USB 3.2 port for fast data read/write speeds. One can enjoy speeds of up to 800 MB/s, which is a satisfactory standard among external solid-state drives. This device is also compatible with a wide range of platforms, including PC, Mac, Android, and iPad Pro with a USB 3.2 port. However, consoles like Xbox and PS4 will require a USB A connector to support this drive.

2) Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External USB-based solid-state drive

Price after discount: $149.99

The Samsung T7 Shield is definitely one of the best in its class and is currently available at an exciting Black Friday discount via Best Buy. You can now grab the external solid-state drive at $149.99, an incredible $100 less than its original tag.

The T7 Shield comes in a rugged build that's both water-resistant and dust-resistant. It features a modern USB 3.2 Gen 2 port which helps support processing speeds of up to 1050 MB/s. This option is perfect for photographers, gamers, and content creators looking for a portable and fast storage option.

1) SanDisk - Extreme Portable 2TB

Price after discount: $169.99

SanDisk has been a leading brand in high-quality and affordable flash-memory products for decades. The ongoing pre-Black Friday season has massively slashed the price of SanDisk's popular and portable NVMe solid-state drive, making it a steal deal for those looking to upgrade their system's storage externally.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable NVMe solid-state drive supports speeds of up to 1050 MB/s and features a compact travel-friendly design. It also comes with both USB-C and USB-A ports for compatibility with most old and new-gen devices.

