SanDisk introduces a Fortnite edition SD card for the Nintendo Switch

Western Digital-owned storage solutions manufacturer, SanDisk, has introduced a brand new Fortnite edition SD card for the Nintendo Switch, which will be available starting today.

Western Digital has launched this special edition SD card inspired by the much-popular free-to-play battle royale game in partnership with its creator Epic Games and the Japanese home video game console manufacturer and publisher, Nintendo.

Users can choose between a couple of variants of these SD cards, including the Skull Trooper edition and the Cuddle Team leader variant. These are available for purchase from the official Western Digital website.

Pricing and specifications of Fortnite edition SD cards for the Nintendo Switch

The Skull Candy variant of the special edition SanDisk memory cards (Image via Western Digital)

The SD cards that got the Fortnite edition are SDXC format storage devices, and users can choose between 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. These SD cards have read speeds of up to 100 MB/s and write speeds of up to 90 MB/s.

Nick @Nick05867809 It’s mesmerizing. Grab the new angular flow wrap in the item shop now using code MagSiim It’s mesmerizing. Grab the new angular flow wrap in the item shop now using code MagSiim https://t.co/pXwml6h6IP

Users can also enjoy a lifetime warranty on these products, excluding regions like Germany, Canada, and more who do not recognize the policy. This ensures complete peace of mind when it comes to damage or a card that stops working.

Gamers who purchase this special edition SD card will also get access to a code to redeem a digital product in Fortnite. It was revealed that this bonus product is the Angular Flow rare map. It was introduced to the game three years ago in Chapter 1 Season 10 and has not been spotted ever since, and is worth 500 V-Bucks.

Saltyyy @SaltyBoii03



When you get one of these Micro SD cards, you will also receive a code for the Angular Flow wrap, last seen in the item shop 1102 days ago!



#Fortnite Fortnite are releasing brand new Micro SD cards for the Nintendo Switch, and they feature Cuddle Team Leader and Skull Trooper!When you get one of these Micro SD cards, you will also receive a code for the Angular Flow wrap, last seen in the item shop 1102 days ago! Fortnite are releasing brand new Micro SD cards for the Nintendo Switch, and they feature Cuddle Team Leader and Skull Trooper! When you get one of these Micro SD cards, you will also receive a code for the Angular Flow wrap, last seen in the item shop 1102 days ago!#Fortnite https://t.co/mlD78vYKkG

However, Western Digital has not launched storage options for each cosmetic option. Users who opt for the 128 GB storage variant will get the Skull Trooper cosmetic on their SD card, and those who choose 256 GB will get the Cuddle Team leader variant by default.

No one can choose the other version in case they do not like the Fortnite artwork on their products. This move is a bit limiting and those who want to go for either of the cosmetics available might have to get either card.

The Cuddle Team Leader variant of the Fortnite edition SanDisk memory cards (Image via Western Digital)

However, the special edition SD cards have been priced decently. Users can make a 128 GB Skull Candy edition of their own for $26.99 (£24.99). The 256 GB Cuddle Team Leader variant of the SD cards will cost them $49.99 (£42.99).

Special edition SD cards are available for pre-order on the official website of Western Digital. According to the listing page, they will be available within one to two weeks.

