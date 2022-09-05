The next Fortnite update may add a new live event

The next Fortnite update is set to be released on Tuesday, September 6. Being a smaller update, it is not expected to add a lot of new content to the game. However, it could possibly add a new live event that is meant to be released at the end of Chapter 3 Season 3. As many players are aware, the upcoming Fortnite season is just around the corner, with Epic Games set to release it in less than two weeks.

HYPEX @HYPEX I'd be surprised if this this season's last update (21.51) on Tuesday isn't for an event or build up or something big. It's been planned for weeks so it can't be for bug fixes, and we already have Wild Weeks ingame so it can't be for things like that.. 🤔 I'd be surprised if this this season's last update (21.51) on Tuesday isn't for an event or build up or something big. It's been planned for weeks so it can't be for bug fixes, and we already have Wild Weeks ingame so it can't be for things like that.. 🤔

Although there are many hints and leaks already, the v21.51 Fortnite update could be rather significant if it adds a new live event. Considering how popular Fortnite live events are, the community is hoping that Epic Games will release a new one for the conclusion of the current season. Here's everything known so far.

The next Fortnite update is just around the corner and could feature a live event

Epic Games has brought many additions to Fortnite with Chapter 3 Season 3. Due to this, it's not surprising that players consider it to be one of the best seasons of all time.

Besides many new items, constant map changes, and an interesting theme, Epic has also released some big collaborations, including the ongoing Dragon Ball Super collaboration.

Although every major Fortnite update has already come out, it's surprising that the developers are planning to release the v21.51 update. A possible reason for this could be a live event.

FN News @SentinelCentral What to expect in v21.51:



• Possible event / concert

• Fire wild week + Inferno’s return

• New quests

• Vibin’ Part 8 quests

• Possible CH3S4 teasers What to expect in v21.51: • Possible event / concert • Fire wild week + Inferno’s return • New quests• Vibin’ Part 8 quests • Possible CH3S4 teasers

While there is another Wild Week, bringing the Flame Bow and the Dragon Breath Shotgun back to the game, it has already been released with the v21.50 update on August 30.

The new All Vibin' quests also arrived with the last major update, making it unnecessary for Epic Games to release them once again. So far, there haven't been any major leaks regarding the end of Chapter 3 Season 4, which is why it's possible that Epic may add a new live event with the next update.

Epic Games could potentially reveal Geno in the next live event, if it does happen. If the live event doesn't involve the leader of the Imagined Order, there is a good chance that the Bloomwatcher will take over the Zero Point.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks

At the moment, there is only one member of The Seven on the island, with everyone else missing. Considering that the organization is weak and vulnerable, it won't be surprising if Geno strikes again.

Dr. Slone, a prominent member of the Imagined Order, was defeated at the Collider. However, Geno is still alive and is actively pursuing his goal of destroying The Seven and bringing an end to the island.

The next Fortnite update may add another live event to reveal the storyline (Image via Epic Games)

The Bloomwatcher is apparently the creator of the Reality Tree, and considering that the tree has expanded all over the island, it could easily cause a lot of damage.

The upcoming season of Fortnite is said to have a throwback theme, according to the latest leaks. If this is indeed the case, many old iconic locations and items may likely be unvaulted. Considering how much players love OG Fortnite, this seems like the perfect theme that will make a lot of players happy.

On Tuesday, Epic will release the final Fortnite update of the ongoing season. After the September 6 patch, no new content will be added to the game until Chapter 3 Season 4 arrives.

