Every new cosmetic in Fortnite update v21.50: Rainbow Royale skin, Jiggle Jiggle emote, and more

Fortnite's v21.50 update has brought many new things to the game. Aside from gameplay changes, Epic Games has also added many new cosmetic items that will be released to the Item Shop soon.

There are several new skins and edit styles, wraps, pickaxes, back blings, and more. Considering that this is the last major update in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, these items will most likely be released by the end of the season.

Skins

Epic has decided to bring another DC character with the latest Fortnite Battle Royale update. Nia Nal, also known as Dreamer, has come with the new update and will be released to the Item Shop soon.

Besides Dreamer, Mazy and Veronika are two other female skins who will be released soon, while the developer has also made changes to the Destiny 2 skins, and it appears they received extra styles.

Echo, the skin first released in March 2020, has also received two new styles: expressive and fluid.

Veronika is an interesting skin as Epic put "Dead Game" on her top, which references what many players say about Fortnite Battle Royale.

Veronika is an interesting skin as Epic put "Dead Game" on her top, which references what many players say about Fortnite Battle Royale.

Emotes

The v21.50 Fortnite update has brought a couple of new emotes.

The v21.50 Fortnite update has brought a couple of new emotes. Epic has also made changes to the Investigate emote, which was released with the Destiny 2 collaboration.

This emote has caused some problems with the game, so it's not surprising that the publisher decided to do something about it. The emote made players invisible for a few seconds, which had to be fixed.

Aside from the Destiny 2 emote, here are the other emotes that have been added with the v21.50 update:

Jiggle Jiggle (Icon Series)

The Dip (Icon Series)

Follow the Butterfly

Jug Band

It appears that the Jiggle Jiggle emote will be released in Chapter 3 Season 4 and may be included in the next Battle Pass. However, this came from a leaker and has not been 100% confirmed yet.

Other cosmetic items

Aside from skins and emotes, the two most popular cosmetic items, Epic has added many other cosmetics with the v21.50 update.

Aside from skins and emotes, the two most popular cosmetic items, Epic has added many other cosmetics with the v21.50 update.

Here is a list of the most popular items that should hit the Item Shop soon:

Skull G. Biv

Good Ol' Pete

Snowball Flight

Thudthumper

Snow Sailer

Say it Proud

Above the Clouds

Mazy and the Echoes

Rainbow Royale 2022

Kaleido-Crusher

Checks and Scratches

Roy G. Wrapped

The company has added many new wraps with the latest Fortnite Battle Royale update as well. It appears that some will be given to Arena gamers as a reward for reaching higher divisions.

The Snow Sailer glider will most likely be another PlayStation Plus exclusive, while the Snowball Flight will also be used for promotion. Epic will most likely release more information regarding these promotions very soon.

The v21.50 update has also brought nine new sprays, four new styles for the Back Board back bling, and new styles for the True Reflection back bling and Inversion Blades pickaxe.

