10 Fortnite skins that fans rush to buy every time they're in the Item Shop

Fortnite skins are the most popular type of cosmetic items in the game. Some of them are owned by millions of players all around the world.

Epic Games doesn't release all Fortnite skins in the Item Shop at once. Instead, skins rotate every few days. Once they become rare, however, they usually get extremely popular as many players want to own them.

In this article, we will list the 10 Fortnite skins that fans rush to buy every time they arrive in the Item Shop.

Note: This article is subjective and represents the opinions of the writer.

Ghoul Trooper, Nog Ops, and 8 other Fortnite skins that are incredibly popular

1) Skull Trooper

Skull Trooper has been popular since its release in October 2017 (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games added cosmetic items to Fortnite Battle Royale just a month after the game's release in September 2017.

Skull Trooper is one of the first skins added to Fortnite. It was released in October 2017.

The outfit usually returns for the Halloween event, and Epic Games also adds a couple of extra styles to it. Its original owners have received an exclusive variant that comes in purple color.

Skull Trooper hasn't been out since November 2021, and there is no doubt that many players will snatch him quickly once he returns. The skin costs 1,500 V-Bucks and has a couple of different styles.

2) Fishstick

Fishstick is a meme Fortnite skin and is a funny-looking character. It was first released in December 2018 and has received many different styles since then. There was even a Fishstick variant for the Fortnite World Cup in 2019.

It's not surprising that so many players want to get humanoid fish from the Item Shop. His most popular style costs 1,200 V-Bucks. It was last seen on August 16.

3) Ghoul Trooper

Ghoul Trooper is one of the most famous Fortnite skins of all time (Image via Epic Games)

Like Skull Trooper, Ghoul Trooper is one of the most beloved Fortnite skins of all time. Its OG owners have also been given an exclusive style, which looks amazing.

The outfit has been released multiple times for Halloween and hasn't been out since the last Fortnitemares event.

Considering how popular it is, players can expect Epic Games to bring it back during Fortnitemares 2022, and it will likely get a lot of purchases once again.

4) Midsummer Midas

Midas is one of the most popular characters in the history of Fortnite Battle Royale. He was the mastermind behind the Doomsday Device that was activated during The Device live event back in Chapter 2 Season 2.

Midas is also one of the best Fortnite skins ever. However, his original variant was released with the Battle Pass, which is why the Midsummer Midas variant has become one of the hottest-selling items in the game.

The skin was first released in the summer of 2021 and was last seen in July 2022. Like the original skin, anything that Midsummer Midas touches turns to gold.

5) Marshmello

Marshmello may not turn every item into gold, but he's still one of the most loved skins in Fortnite. Ever since his amazing concert back in 2019, the artist has gained even more fame in the game.

The Icon Series skin costs 1,500 V-Bucks, and the additional styles make it look even more amazing.

Marshmello was last seen in the Item Shop in late May 2022.

6) Merry Marauder

Merry Marauder is one of the oldest Fortnite skins (Image via Epic Games)

Merry Marauder is another old Fortnite skin. It was first released in December 2017, just a few months after the game came out.

Since its release, Merry Marauder has become very popular, and Epic Games has added several new styles to it over the years. The skin costs 1,500 V-Bucks when it's available. It was last seen in early January 2022.

Considering that Merry Marauder is a Christmas-themed skin, players can expect it to once again be released in December.

7) Red Knight

The Black Knight is one of the most iconic Fortnite skins, and the Red Knight is its female counterpart. Female skins are extremely popular in the game, so it's not surprising that this one has gained so much fame.

The skin was first released in December 2017, around the same time that the Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass was released. It was the first Legendary skin available in the Item Shop.

The Red Knight costs 2,000 V-Bucks. It was last seen in July 2022.

8) Nog Ops

Nog Ops is another Christmas-themed skin that has become extremely popular. Like a few skins on the list, it was first released in December 2017.

Aside from its great design, the skin costs only 800 V-Bucks, which is very cheap. Considering that it looks good and is affordable, it's not surprising that so many players buy it.

9) Summer Drift

Like Midas, Drift is one of the most famous Fortnite skins included in the Battle Pass. The only way to get this character now is by purchasing the Summer Drift outfit from the Item Shop.

Summer Drift was first released in the summer of 2019. He costs 1,500 V-Bucks when available.

Since the outfit was available in June 2022, Fortnite players will most likely have to wait another year to obtain it.

10) Aura

When it comes to Fortnite skins that are popular among tryhards, Aura takes the cake. This skin is an icon for tryhard players, so it's not surprising that many players buy it as soon as it hits the Item Shop.

Aura only costs 800 V-Bucks, which makes her affordable to everyone. She has been in the game since May 2019, getting more and more popular each year.

The popular Fortnite skin was last seen in the Item Shop in April 2022, and there is no doubt that players will be all over it once it returns.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh